Some were quick to blame terrorism, and Canada, after fatal Rainbow Bridge border explosion

Debris is scattered about inside the customs plaza at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. The border crossing between the U.S. and Canada has been closed after a vehicle exploded at a checkpoint on a bridge near Niagara Falls. The FBI's field office in Buffalo said in a statement that it was investigating the explosion on the Rainbow Bridge, which connects the two countries across the Niagara River. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP) Copyright 2023. The Buffalo News

By News Staff

Posted November 23, 2023 12:22 pm.

While a vehicle explosion at a busy border crossing on the eve of U.S. Thanksgiving was enough to stir suspicion in even the most temperate types, some were notably quick to jump to conclusions that terror, and even Canada, were to blame.

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly not only rashly concluded that it was indeed a terror attack, but also that the ‘terrorists’ entered the U.S. through Canada.

It was later confirmed that the driver of the ill-fated vehicle was from Western New York and was instead apparently trying to enter Canada from the U.S. when for reasons still unknown he raced to a fiery death, taking his passenger with him.

No evidence of explosives were found at the scene after an FBI probe, and New York State Governor, Kathy Hochul, said “there is no sign of terrorist activity with respect to this crash.”

But Kelly was among a trove of Republican politicians who weighed in on the event before those findings were made public, with many using it as an attempt to critique what they consider U.S. President Joe Biden’s soft take on border security issues.

“For months, I’ve warned about the surge of suspected terrorists entering through our Northern border,” Kelly posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We must greatly enhance border security at ALL of our borders, including the North.

Senator Ted Cruz definitively declared that “this confirms our worst fear: the explosion at Rainbow Bridge was a terrorist attack.”

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs wasn’t shy about politicizing the fatal crash.

“Our borders are under attack and the Biden Administration continues to sit on its hands,” he wrote.

Texas congressman Ronny Jackson called it “terrible news for our country” but added it was “not surprising to anyone based on the wide open borders we have had since Biden took office.”
U.S. media personality Ian Haworth went as far as to declare “We are at war” after the incident.

Haworth later deleted his tweet and owned up to being part of spreading misinformation after learning that no evidence of a terror attack was found.

But it wasn’t just pundits and politicians south of the border who were criticized for prematurely labelling the incident terror-related.

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spoke about the incident in the House of Commons when he asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for an update.

“We’ve just heard media reports of a terrorist attack, an explosion at the Niagara crossing of the Canada-U.S. border …. it is the principal responsibility of government to protect the people, can the Prime Minister give us an update on what he knows and what action plan he will immediately implement to bring home security for our people?”

Trudeau responded that he had been briefed and that there were still “a lot of questions” surrounding the incident, before excusing himself to deal with the issue.

Top Stories

Witnesses describe 'terrifying' scene following deadly Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe 'terrifying' scene following deadly Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As local law enforcement continues to investigate the cause of a fiery fatal crash at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, some Canadian witnesses who were at the customs checkpoint on Wednesday morning...

1h ago

Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash
Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash

The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Ontario and Western New York in Niagara Falls remains closed after a horrific crash on Wednesday that left two people dead. The fiery collision and explosion...

3h ago

Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police
Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police

Six people are lucky to be okay after the Tesla they were riding in crashed through a guardrail on the Don Valley Parkway and fell into a creek below. Emergency crews responded to a collision on the...

5h ago

Spike in hate crimes in Toronto since Israel-Hamas war began, police chief says
Spike in hate crimes in Toronto since Israel-Hamas war began, police chief says

Toronto's police chief says there's been a "staggering" increase in hate crime reports in the city since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas last month. Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 20, 2023, there...

18m ago

