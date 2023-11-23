Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police

Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By Michael Ranger

Posted November 23, 2023 5:55 am.

Last Updated November 23, 2023 5:56 am.

Six people are lucky to be okay after the Tesla they were riding in crashed through a guardrail on the Don Valley Parkway and fell into a creek below.

Emergency crews responded to a collision on the northbound DVP exit ramp to westbound Lawrence Avenue around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday.

A Toronto police source tells CityNews a Tesla with six people inside was speeding when it crashed through a guardrail on the ramp. The car flew through the air before landing in a creek several feet below.

No one was injured but police say the vehicle was totalled in the crash.

Police say the driver is facing charges and will be billed for the vehicle rescue, including the heavy tow that was needed to pull the car out of the ditch.

The northbound DVP ramp to westbound Lawrence was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

With files from Carl Hanstke

