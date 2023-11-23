Man, 64, faces another charge in sexual assault at Toronto’s Canadian human rights organization

Jose Mario Guilombo, of Toronto
Jose Mario Guilombo, 64, of Toronto. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 23, 2023 3:50 pm.

Last Updated November 23, 2023 3:56 pm.

A man arrested as part of a sexual assault investigation in March is facing an additional charge after another victim alleged they, too, were assaulted at the Canadian Human Rights International Organization (CHRIO).

Toronto police said the suspect sexually assaulted a woman between February 25, 2023, and March 1, 2023, during meetings at the organization, which is located on Finch Avenue West near Keele Street.

On March 9, authorities charged 64-year-old Jose Mario Guilombo with five counts of sexual assault and two counts of forcible confinement. He appeared in court that same day.

Police said on November 20, 2023, another victim came forward.

It’s alleged that between September 1, 2021, and September 30, 2021, a woman attended CHRIO, where she was sexually assaulted by the accused.

On Wednesday, Guilombo was charged with an additional count of sexual assault. He was slated to appear in court for that offence on Thursday.

Police are concerned there may be more victims.

suspect in Toronto police sexual assault investigation
Mario Guilombo, 64, is facing several charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
