Driver charged for allegedly trying to run down Toronto parking enforcement officer

An arrest has been made related to an alleged road rage case involving a Toronto parking enforcement officer.

Police were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Atlas Avenue, west of Bathurst Street, where a parking enforcement officer was working on Nov. 9.

Investigators say the accused was verbally abusive before getting into a vehicle and speeding away.

He allegedly returned a few minutes later and deliberately drove toward the officer at a high speed before taking off again.

The parking enforcement officer was not injured. Officers were called to the scene and located the suspect a short time later.

On Nov. 10, police arrested and charged 22-year-old David Ariel Steinberg of Toronto with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He’s expected to appear in court on Dec. 22.