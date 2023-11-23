Driver charged for allegedly trying to run down Toronto parking enforcement officer
Posted November 23, 2023 2:36 pm.
An arrest has been made related to an alleged road rage case involving a Toronto parking enforcement officer.
Police were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Atlas Avenue, west of Bathurst Street, where a parking enforcement officer was working on Nov. 9.
Investigators say the accused was verbally abusive before getting into a vehicle and speeding away.
He allegedly returned a few minutes later and deliberately drove toward the officer at a high speed before taking off again.
The parking enforcement officer was not injured. Officers were called to the scene and located the suspect a short time later.
On Nov. 10, police arrested and charged 22-year-old David Ariel Steinberg of Toronto with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
He’s expected to appear in court on Dec. 22.