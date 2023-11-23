Woman alleges Jamie Foxx sexually assaulted her at New York bar, actor says it ‘never happened’

FILE - Jamie Foxx attends day two of Homecoming Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. A woman alleges in a lawsuit filed Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, that Foxx sexually assaulted her at a rooftop bar in New York in woman in a New York bar in 2015, an incident the actor says “never happened.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) 2022 Invision

By The Associated Press

Posted November 23, 2023 5:42 pm.

Last Updated November 23, 2023 6:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman has alleged in a lawsuit that actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx sexually assaulted her at a rooftop bar in New York in 2015, an incident the actor says “never happened.”

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in state Supreme Court in Manhattan by a woman known in the documents only as Jane Doe alleges that Foxx rubbed her breasts and groped her under her pants against her will.

The suit says she and a friend were seated at a table next to Foxx’s at Catch NYC in 2015. The woman’s asked Foxx for a photo, and the two women took several pictures with him, the suit says. It says that afterward, he began complimenting her “super model body” and told her she looked like the actor Gabrielle Union.

He then grabbed her by the arm and took her to a secluded area, where he put both hands under her crop top and felt her breasts, the suits says. She tried to pull away from Foxx as he reached into her pants with his hands and touched her genitals, the suit also alleges.

When the woman’s friend found them, he stopped and the women walked away, the suit says.

A statement in response released Thursday from a representative for the 55-year-old Foxx said the alleged incident never happened.

“In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter. The claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again. And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action,” the statement said.

The woman is seeking damages to be determined at trial, the suit says.

The lawsuit was one of many filed this week under a temporary New York law, the Adult Survivors Act, that allows adult victims sue over alleged sexual attacks that previously would have been outside the statute of limitations. The law expired after Thursday.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

ODSP advocates fear province might claw back payments with introduction of federal benefit
ODSP advocates fear province might claw back payments with introduction of federal benefit

Advocates for Ontario Disability Support Payments (ODSP) are speaking out over fears that a new federal benefit for those on disability will lead to a claw back of funds by the Ontario government. Prime...

11m ago

Federal COVID loan repayments could put St. Clair West store out of business: owner
Federal COVID loan repayments could put St. Clair West store out of business: owner

A small business owner says federal COVID-19 loan repayments could force her to shut down her business and the Canadian Federal of Independent Businesses (CFIB) says she is not alone. Kym Klopp opened...

2h ago

Ford government signals support for NDP motion for free birth control
Ford government signals support for NDP motion for free birth control

The Ford government has signaled it will support a motion put forth by the opposition NDP party that would see all birth control covered by OHIP. The motion, which was first introduced by the NDP on...

1h ago

Fake police ad for sex with minors viewed nearly 7,000 times in 4 days: Durham police
Fake police ad for sex with minors viewed nearly 7,000 times in 4 days: Durham police

An online advertisement purporting to offer sex with minors was viewed a disturbing 6,678 times in just four days, with over 600 responses from potential clients, Durham Regional Police said in a release...

2h ago

Top Stories

ODSP advocates fear province might claw back payments with introduction of federal benefit
ODSP advocates fear province might claw back payments with introduction of federal benefit

Advocates for Ontario Disability Support Payments (ODSP) are speaking out over fears that a new federal benefit for those on disability will lead to a claw back of funds by the Ontario government. Prime...

11m ago

Federal COVID loan repayments could put St. Clair West store out of business: owner
Federal COVID loan repayments could put St. Clair West store out of business: owner

A small business owner says federal COVID-19 loan repayments could force her to shut down her business and the Canadian Federal of Independent Businesses (CFIB) says she is not alone. Kym Klopp opened...

2h ago

Ford government signals support for NDP motion for free birth control
Ford government signals support for NDP motion for free birth control

The Ford government has signaled it will support a motion put forth by the opposition NDP party that would see all birth control covered by OHIP. The motion, which was first introduced by the NDP on...

1h ago

Fake police ad for sex with minors viewed nearly 7,000 times in 4 days: Durham police
Fake police ad for sex with minors viewed nearly 7,000 times in 4 days: Durham police

An online advertisement purporting to offer sex with minors was viewed a disturbing 6,678 times in just four days, with over 600 responses from potential clients, Durham Regional Police said in a release...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:30
No terrorism suspected in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
No terrorism suspected in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion

Officials are ruling out terrorism in the fiery crash that lead to the death of two people at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara falls. Faiza Amin reports from the scene.

5h ago

3:07
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As officials report no immediate signs of terror activity following the fatal car explosion at a Niagara border crossing, witnesses describe a terrifying scene. Michelle Mackey has the very latest.

19h ago

2:33
Snow potential on Sunday could affect travel
Snow potential on Sunday could affect travel

Toronto could see it's first snowfall over the weekend and it could cause some travel delays. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:42
Two dead in vehicle explosion at border crossing
Two dead in vehicle explosion at border crossing

Four border crossings between the U.S. and Canada were closed after a vehicle exlosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, NY. As Shauna Hunt reports, the governor of New York says there are no signs this was an incident of terrorism.
0:05
Security camera captures crash at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Security camera captures crash at Rainbow Bridge border crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released security camera footage of the vehicle flying through the air before crashing at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing.
More Videos