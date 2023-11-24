Feds providing $7M to Peel Region for asylum seekers reception centre

The federal government has announced it will be providing $7 million to Peel Region to open a reception centre and shelter for asylum seekers.

It comes after an asylum seeker was found dead in a tent outside a former shelter in Mississauga last week. It’s unknown how the man died.

The centre will be operated in partnership with community organizations and will provide streamlined services to support asylum claimants.

Kamal Khera, the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, made the announcement on behalf of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller.

“It will prevent another tragedy like the one we saw last week from occurring again. Reality is this will save lives,” said Khera.

Khera added she hopes relieve the pressures on other shelters in the area.

Currently, in Peel Region, the shelter capacity is at 300 per cent, and 68 per cent of those requiring space are asylum seekers from various African countries. Prior to this year, that number was closer to five per cent.

“With more than 150 people sleeping outside in tents, this funding is needed right now more than ever and will help to offload the pressure on our existing shelters, allowing us to sustain in a longer term response and ensure everyone who needs a roof over their heads has one and that they receive the supports that they need immediately.”

“The arrival of asylum claimants has exacerbated this crisis with unprecedented high demand for any accommodation they combined,” added Peel Council Regional Chair Nando Iannicca.

Iannicca highlighted cooperation from all levels of government is key to solving this crisis, but this is a good step forward. “[We are] still waiting a little bit more from the province for their 10-year pledge to build a billion dollars in housing.”

“Everyone must do their part to support asylum claimants and represent the promise of Canada, Ontario, Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga.”

Khera noted this is only a short- or medium-term goal. “There’s absolutely more work needs to be done to have a long-term solution to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again.”

“We were ready to put in more money as my colleague has said before, but we also need other government levels of government to come to the table. This is something that we all need to work together on,” said Khera. “And I think it’s a responsibility of each and every one of us to do what we can to support Canadians and those that are seeking asylum at this time.”

There were no further details on the capacity of the new centre or when it will be opened.