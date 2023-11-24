B.C. sex offender Randall Hopley stays in custody after skipping court date

Randall Hopley is shown in this undated police handout photo. Vancouver police say high-risk sex offender Hopley was likely worried about an upcoming court appearance and took "deliberate actions" to avoid it when he walked away from his Vancouver halfway house. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Vancouver Police *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 24, 2023 2:47 pm.

Last Updated November 24, 2023 2:56 pm.

VANCOUVER — A high-risk sex offender arrested by Vancouver police after a 10-day manhunt earlier this month remains in custody awaiting his next court date. 

Randall Hopley was to appear in court on Friday, but his case was put off until Dec. 8 in British Columbia provincial court. 

Police say Hopley cut off his electronic monitoring device after he walked away from a halfway house in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside on Nov. 4. 

Hopley had been on a 10-year supervision order after serving a six-year prison term for abducting a three-year-old boy in southeastern B.C., but he was charged last January for allegedly violating those conditions and was to appear in court Nov. 6. 

Police say they arrested the 58-year-old man the following week when he showed up outside a police station to turn himself in because he was feeling cold.

Vancouver Sgt. Steve Addison told media after his arrest that police would recommend to Crown counsel that he be denied bail and remain in custody.

Police don’t have anything to suggest Hopley committed more offences while at large this month, Addison said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.

The Canadian Press

'He's blowing stop signs': Video shows police pursuing driver in armed Brampton carjacking
'He's blowing stop signs': Video shows police pursuing driver in armed Brampton carjacking

Peel Regional Police shared dramatic helicopter footage of officers in pursuit of a speeding driver allegedly involved in an armed carjacking in Brampton. Authorities said that on Thursday, Nov. 23,...

1h ago

Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion
Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion

Police have identified the two people killed in a fiery crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls earlier this week. The Niagara Falls Police Department say the occupants of the speeding...

6h ago

'Lowest of the low': Mysterious website under fire, accused of stealing content
'Lowest of the low': Mysterious website under fire, accused of stealing content

Journalists across Canada have been sounding the alarm bell about a website that’s accused of swiping content from legitimate outlets on a daily basis. “It’s just wholesale theft," said Ethan...

Speakers Corner

55m ago

Feds providing $7M to Peel Region for asylum seekers reception centre
Feds providing $7M to Peel Region for asylum seekers reception centre

The federal government has announced it will be providing $7 million to Peel Region to open a reception centre and shelter for asylum seekers. It comes after an asylum seeker was found dead in a tent...

2h ago

2:54
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?

Disability advocates in Ontario are concerned people receiving Ontario disability support payments could face provincial support clawbacks once a planned federal Canada Disability Benefit support program kicks in. Cynthia Mulligan investigates.

5h ago

2:41
Small businesses at risk as CEBA loan deadline approaches
Small businesses at risk as CEBA loan deadline approaches

Kym Klopp posted on social media that her small business may close because she needs to pay back the federal government's CEBA loan. There's no indication the January deadline will be extended. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

3:30
No terrorism suspected in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
No terrorism suspected in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion

Officials are ruling out terrorism in the fiery crash that lead to the death of two people at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara falls. Faiza Amin reports from the scene.

3:07
Witnesses describe 'terrifying' scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As officials report no immediate signs of terror activity following the fatal car explosion at a Niagara border crossing, witnesses describe a terrifying scene. Michelle Mackey has the very latest.
2:42
Two dead in vehicle explosion at border crossing
Two dead in vehicle explosion at border crossing

Four border crossings between the U.S. and Canada were closed after a vehicle exlosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, NY. As Shauna Hunt reports, the governor of New York says there are no signs this was an incident of terrorism.
