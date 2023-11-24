Canada’s high court to rule if bankruptcy wipes out court-ordered fines in B.C. case

The Supreme Court of Canada is shown in Ottawa, on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. The Supreme Court of Canada has set a December date to hear an appeal from a British Columbia couple who argue their declaration of bankruptcy should wipe out millions of dollars in court-ordered fines owed to provincial securities authorities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 24, 2023 1:07 pm.

Last Updated November 24, 2023 1:12 pm.

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has set a December date to hear an appeal from a British Columbia couple who argue their declaration of bankruptcy should wipe out millions of dollars in court-ordered fines owed to provincial securities authorities.

The case of Thalbinder Singh Poonian and Shailu Poonian has been scheduled for Dec. 6 after Canada’s highest court granted leave to appeal earlier this year.

Court documents show the Poonians were ordered by the B.C. Securities Commission to pay back several million in profits they made and collective administrative penalties of $13.5 million for committing market manipulation.

The Poonians appealed the fine in court, arguing that the debt should be erased when they are discharged from bankruptcy.

Last year, the B.C. Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal and agreed with the securities commission that the penalty was a sanction for the couple’s fraudulent activity and won’t disappear when bankruptcy ends.

The securities commission had found share prices of a stock traded on the TSX Venture Exchange had been manipulated, and the Poonians were assessed administrative penalties and ordered to repay the amount earned from the scheme. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion
Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion

Police have identified the two people killed in a fiery crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls earlier this week. The Niagara Falls Police Department say the occupants of the speeding...

2h ago

City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market today
City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market today

Dozens of homeless advocates have gathered outside a church near Kensington Market in response to the City of Toronto's plans to clear out an encampment on Friday. In a statement, the city says the...

49m ago

Mastermind Toys obtains creditor protection; wants permission to close some Canadian stores
Mastermind Toys obtains creditor protection; wants permission to close some Canadian stores

Mastermind Toys, the largest independent specialty toy and children's book retailer in Canada, announced on Friday it obtained a creditor protection order, citing competition challenges and disruptions...

1h ago

Ontario giving police services $18M to fight auto theft
Ontario giving police services $18M to fight auto theft

Ontario is giving police services $18 million over three years to help them fight auto theft. Premier Doug Ford says auto theft is a growing problem and the funding will help dismantle organized crime...

18m ago

Top Stories

Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion
Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion

Police have identified the two people killed in a fiery crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls earlier this week. The Niagara Falls Police Department say the occupants of the speeding...

2h ago

City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market today
City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market today

Dozens of homeless advocates have gathered outside a church near Kensington Market in response to the City of Toronto's plans to clear out an encampment on Friday. In a statement, the city says the...

49m ago

Mastermind Toys obtains creditor protection; wants permission to close some Canadian stores
Mastermind Toys obtains creditor protection; wants permission to close some Canadian stores

Mastermind Toys, the largest independent specialty toy and children's book retailer in Canada, announced on Friday it obtained a creditor protection order, citing competition challenges and disruptions...

1h ago

Ontario giving police services $18M to fight auto theft
Ontario giving police services $18M to fight auto theft

Ontario is giving police services $18 million over three years to help them fight auto theft. Premier Doug Ford says auto theft is a growing problem and the funding will help dismantle organized crime...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?

Disability advocates in Ontario are concerned people receiving Ontario disability support payments could face provincial support clawbacks once a planned federal Canada Disability Benefit support program kicks in. Cynthia Mulligan investigates.

2h ago

2:41
Small businesses at risk as CEBA loan deadline approaches
Small businesses at risk as CEBA loan deadline approaches

Kym Klopp posted on social media that her small business may close because she needs to pay back the federal government's CEBA loan. There's no indication the January deadline will be extended. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

3:30
No terrorism suspected in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
No terrorism suspected in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion

Officials are ruling out terrorism in the fiery crash that lead to the death of two people at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara falls. Faiza Amin reports from the scene.

3:07
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As officials report no immediate signs of terror activity following the fatal car explosion at a Niagara border crossing, witnesses describe a terrifying scene. Michelle Mackey has the very latest.
2:33
Snow potential on Sunday could affect travel
Snow potential on Sunday could affect travel

Toronto could see it's first snowfall over the weekend and it could cause some travel delays. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos