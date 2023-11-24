Colorado funeral home owners where decomposing bodies found returned to state to face charges

This combo of images provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff’s Office shows Jon Hallford, left, and Carie Hallford. Jon and Carie Hallford, the owners of a Colorado funeral home, were arrested Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Oklahoma, on charges linked to the discovery of 190 sets of decaying remains at one of their facilities. (Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 24, 2023 7:08 pm.

Last Updated November 24, 2023 7:12 pm.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The owners of a defunct Colorado funeral home where 190 sets of decomposing human remains were found have been returned to the state to face hundreds of felony charges.

Carie Hallford appeared in District Court in Colorado Springs via video on Wednesday. District Judge Samorreyan Burney maintained her bail at $2 million cash during the advisement hearing, KRDO-TV reported. Jon Hallford’s advisement hearing was Friday and his bail also remained at $2 million.

Carie Hallford’s public defender had asked for her bail to be reduced to $50,000, citing her lack of a criminal record, but Burney noted she faced more than 250 felony charges. Both Hallfords face 190 counts of abuse of a corpse, over 50 counts of forgery, five counts of theft and four counts of money laundering, federal court records said.

Neither entered a plea. Their next court appearances are set for Dec. 5.

Court records say the Hallfords are both being represented by the public defender’s office, which does not comment on cases to the media.

The case began in early October when the report of an “abhorrent smell” led to the discovery of the bodies at a Return to Nature Funeral Home location in Penrose — about 34 miles (55 kilometers) southwest of Colorado Springs.

After the bodies were removed, officials said there were 190 sets of remains, with some having been there as long as four years. The coroner’s office used fingerprints and medical records to try to identify the bodies, and would use DNA if necessary, officials said.

Family members had been falsely told their loved ones had been cremated and had received materials that were not their ashes, court records said.

The couple was arrested on Nov. 8 at the home of Jon Hallford’s father in Oklahoma, according to a federal arrest warrant alleging they fled the state to avoid prosecution. The federal charge was dropped after their arrests.

Carie Hallford was booked into the El Paso County Jail in Colorado Springs on Tuesday and Jon Hallford was returned to Colorado on Wednesday.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We're moving forward': Ford insists 5-year-old promise to end Beer Store monopoly is coming
'We're moving forward': Ford insists 5-year-old promise to end Beer Store monopoly is coming

It's looking more and more likely it will be last call for The Beer Store in Ontario. Premier Doug Ford said Friday he plans to finally make good on a five-year-old promise to bring beer and wine sales...

1h ago

Soleiman Faqiri's death left family 'adrift,' coroner's inquest hears
Soleiman Faqiri's death left family 'adrift,' coroner's inquest hears

The family of a mentally ill man who died in his cell at an Ontario jail nearly seven years ago has told a coroner's inquest that his death has left a "deep, painful hole" in their lives. A statement...

1h ago

'Lowest of the low': Mysterious website under fire, accused of stealing content
'Lowest of the low': Mysterious website under fire, accused of stealing content

Journalists across Canada have been sounding the alarm bell about a website that’s accused of swiping content from legitimate outlets on a daily basis. “It’s just wholesale theft," said Ethan...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Malvern Family Resource Centre provides wide range of Scarborough community programming
Malvern Family Resource Centre provides wide range of Scarborough community programming

The Malvern Family Resource Centre is located on Littles Road in the middle of the Scarborough neighbourhood of Morningside Heights.

Your Community

1h ago

Top Stories

'We're moving forward': Ford insists 5-year-old promise to end Beer Store monopoly is coming
'We're moving forward': Ford insists 5-year-old promise to end Beer Store monopoly is coming

It's looking more and more likely it will be last call for The Beer Store in Ontario. Premier Doug Ford said Friday he plans to finally make good on a five-year-old promise to bring beer and wine sales...

1h ago

Soleiman Faqiri's death left family 'adrift,' coroner's inquest hears
Soleiman Faqiri's death left family 'adrift,' coroner's inquest hears

The family of a mentally ill man who died in his cell at an Ontario jail nearly seven years ago has told a coroner's inquest that his death has left a "deep, painful hole" in their lives. A statement...

1h ago

'Lowest of the low': Mysterious website under fire, accused of stealing content
'Lowest of the low': Mysterious website under fire, accused of stealing content

Journalists across Canada have been sounding the alarm bell about a website that’s accused of swiping content from legitimate outlets on a daily basis. “It’s just wholesale theft," said Ethan...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Malvern Family Resource Centre provides wide range of Scarborough community programming
Malvern Family Resource Centre provides wide range of Scarborough community programming

The Malvern Family Resource Centre is located on Littles Road in the middle of the Scarborough neighbourhood of Morningside Heights.

Your Community

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
A.I. websites stealing news stories and possibly your personal information
A.I. websites stealing news stories and possibly your personal information

Journalists across Canada have been sounding the alarm over a mysterious website stealing content. Cyber experts say consumers could also be impacted. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

2:16
Toronto photographer shares his story of Oct. 7th attack at the Nova music festival
Toronto photographer shares his story of Oct. 7th attack at the Nova music festival

A Toronto photographer documented the moments before and after Hamas’ attack on October 7th. Melissa Nakhavoly explains.

21h ago

2:54
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?

Disability advocates in Ontario are concerned people receiving Ontario disability support payments could face provincial support clawbacks once a planned federal Canada Disability Benefit support program kicks in. Cynthia Mulligan investigates.

9h ago

2:27
Rainbow Bridge reopens as investigation into car explosion continues
Rainbow Bridge reopens as investigation into car explosion continues

One of the busiest border crossings in the Niagara Region reopened Thursday night following a deadly car explosion at the border crossing. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the couple killed and the investigation into the cause.

20h ago

2:41
Small businesses at risk as CEBA loan deadline approaches
Small businesses at risk as CEBA loan deadline approaches

Kym Klopp posted on social media that her small business may close because she needs to pay back the federal government's CEBA loan. There's no indication the January deadline will be extended. Mark McAllister reports.

More Videos