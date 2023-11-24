Family lunch, some shopping, a Christmas tree lighting: President Joe Biden’s day out in Nantucket

First lady Jill Biden stands with family during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in Nantucket, Mass., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Seung Min Kim, The Associated Press

Posted November 24, 2023 6:35 pm.

Last Updated November 24, 2023 6:42 pm.

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — It wasn’t all work and no play for President Joe Biden on Friday on this picturesque Massachusetts island.

He spent much of the day in multiple briefings with national security aides, who were updating him as the first phase of hostages were released in Gaza earlier Friday. Biden then delivered brief remarks on the hostage deal, saying it is “only a start, but so far, it’s gone well.”

But then the president joined in the traditional Biden day-after-Thanksgiving festivities – lunch with his family, perusing local shops and mingling with the Nantucket crowd as the town Christmas tree is lit.

Because of the remarks on hostages, the traditional family lunch happened later than usual. But like always, it was at Brotherhood of Thieves, a cozy bar and grill that advertises itself as an “1840s whaling bar.”

Then the president’s shopping outing began.

His first stop was just a couple doors down from the restaurant at Nantucket Books, where first lady Jill Biden and daughter Ashley were already browsing.

“Can’t come without going to the bookstore,” the president said as he ducked inside. “We’ve got a tradition.”

He left about 20 minutes later, carrying a copy of “Democracy Awakening” by the historian Heather Cox Richardson, who interviewed Biden at the White House last year.

Biden then stopped at Craftmasters of Nantucket, followed by a quick stop into the Jeweler’s Gallery. He was greeted throughout his walk by cheering crowds, shouts of “happy birthday” (the president celebrated his 81st birthday on Monday) and people waving and taking photos of the first family.

Finally, the Bidens ended up at Nantucket’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, clapping as the town crier led the countdown and the tree was illuminated with colored lights.

Biden’s outing was interrupted twice by pro-Palestine protesters, once earlier Friday as he walked to lunch and then again by a handful of demonstrators at the tree ceremony who had wiggled their way to the front of the crowd. Leaning against metal barricades and waving banners that said “Free Palestine,” the protesters chanted: “Biden, Biden, you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide!”

It was unclear whether the president – who was greeting members of the children’s choir — heard them. A local official urged the protesters to stop, noting that the community event was not a political one.

Visiting Nantucket for Thanksgiving is a decades-long tradition for the Biden family.

Joe and Jill first came here for the holiday with young sons, Beau and Hunter, in the mid-1970s. As they’ve done in past years, the Bidens are staying at an expansive compound owned by billionaire businessman and philanthropist David Rubenstein, according to the White House.

Seung Min Kim, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We're moving forward': Ford insists 5-year-old promise to end Beer Store monopoly is coming
'We're moving forward': Ford insists 5-year-old promise to end Beer Store monopoly is coming

It's looking more and more likely it will be last call for The Beer Store in Ontario. Premier Doug Ford said Friday he plans to finally make good on a five-year-old promise to bring beer and wine sales...

1h ago

Soleiman Faqiri's death left family 'adrift,' coroner's inquest hears
Soleiman Faqiri's death left family 'adrift,' coroner's inquest hears

The family of a mentally ill man who died in his cell at an Ontario jail nearly seven years ago has told a coroner's inquest that his death has left a "deep, painful hole" in their lives. A statement...

1h ago

'Lowest of the low': Mysterious website under fire, accused of stealing content
'Lowest of the low': Mysterious website under fire, accused of stealing content

Journalists across Canada have been sounding the alarm bell about a website that’s accused of swiping content from legitimate outlets on a daily basis. “It’s just wholesale theft," said Ethan...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Malvern Family Resource Centre provides wide range of Scarborough community programming
Malvern Family Resource Centre provides wide range of Scarborough community programming

The Malvern Family Resource Centre is located on Littles Road in the middle of the Scarborough neighbourhood of Morningside Heights.

Your Community

1h ago

Top Stories

'We're moving forward': Ford insists 5-year-old promise to end Beer Store monopoly is coming
'We're moving forward': Ford insists 5-year-old promise to end Beer Store monopoly is coming

It's looking more and more likely it will be last call for The Beer Store in Ontario. Premier Doug Ford said Friday he plans to finally make good on a five-year-old promise to bring beer and wine sales...

1h ago

Soleiman Faqiri's death left family 'adrift,' coroner's inquest hears
Soleiman Faqiri's death left family 'adrift,' coroner's inquest hears

The family of a mentally ill man who died in his cell at an Ontario jail nearly seven years ago has told a coroner's inquest that his death has left a "deep, painful hole" in their lives. A statement...

1h ago

'Lowest of the low': Mysterious website under fire, accused of stealing content
'Lowest of the low': Mysterious website under fire, accused of stealing content

Journalists across Canada have been sounding the alarm bell about a website that’s accused of swiping content from legitimate outlets on a daily basis. “It’s just wholesale theft," said Ethan...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Malvern Family Resource Centre provides wide range of Scarborough community programming
Malvern Family Resource Centre provides wide range of Scarborough community programming

The Malvern Family Resource Centre is located on Littles Road in the middle of the Scarborough neighbourhood of Morningside Heights.

Your Community

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
A.I. websites stealing news stories and possibly your personal information
A.I. websites stealing news stories and possibly your personal information

Journalists across Canada have been sounding the alarm over a mysterious website stealing content. Cyber experts say consumers could also be impacted. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

2:16
Toronto photographer shares his story of Oct. 7th attack at the Nova music festival
Toronto photographer shares his story of Oct. 7th attack at the Nova music festival

A Toronto photographer documented the moments before and after Hamas’ attack on October 7th. Melissa Nakhavoly explains.

21h ago

2:54
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?

Disability advocates in Ontario are concerned people receiving Ontario disability support payments could face provincial support clawbacks once a planned federal Canada Disability Benefit support program kicks in. Cynthia Mulligan investigates.

8h ago

2:27
Rainbow Bridge reopens as investigation into car explosion continues
Rainbow Bridge reopens as investigation into car explosion continues

One of the busiest border crossings in the Niagara Region reopened Thursday night following a deadly car explosion at the border crossing. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the couple killed and the investigation into the cause.

20h ago

2:41
Small businesses at risk as CEBA loan deadline approaches
Small businesses at risk as CEBA loan deadline approaches

Kym Klopp posted on social media that her small business may close because she needs to pay back the federal government's CEBA loan. There's no indication the January deadline will be extended. Mark McAllister reports.

More Videos