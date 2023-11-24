1 dead, 3 injured in East Gwillimbury crash

York Regional Police cruiser
A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted November 24, 2023 10:12 am.

Last Updated November 24, 2023 10:20 am.

A 65-year-old woman is dead and three other people are injured following a two-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury.

York Regional Police officers were called to the intersection of Green Lane East and 2nd Concession for a collision involving a Volkswagen Tiguan and a BMW just before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The woman, who was a passenger in the Volkswagen, was airlifted to hospital where she later died.

A 26-year-old woman, a passenger in the BMW, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The drivers in both vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Police say no charges have been laid at this time.

Investigators are looking to speak with witnesses who have yet to come forward and are appealing to anyone with dashcam footage or video surveillance of the area at the time of the crash to contact them.

