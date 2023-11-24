Federal policing watchdog probing B.C. RCMP unit experiencing ‘significant delays’

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. The federal agency tasked with reviewing complaints against the RCMP says the police force is causing "significant delays" in an investigation of a unit set up to deal with protests of energy and logging industry projects. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 24, 2023 4:56 pm.

Last Updated November 24, 2023 5:12 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal agency tasked with reviewing complaints against the RCMP says the police force is causing “significant delays” in an investigation of a unit set up to deal with protests of energy and logging industry projects. 

In an investigation update this week, the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP says it has received “little information or records” since July from the police force’s E Division, headquartered in Surrey, B.C.

The commission says it has made progress in its probe of the controversial Community-Industry Response Unit, but says finishing the investigation will be delayed.

It says a recent meeting between the commission and the RCMP outlined “concerns about the delays,” and the force has since provided it with more than 400 files, though “significant” information is yet to be provided. 

The commission hired a law firm to help in its “systemic investigation” to interview people who interacted with the unit during protests at B.C. logging sites and along the Coastal GasLink pipeline project. 

The RCMP E Division did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the delays.   

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

