French foreign minister holds talks in China on climate and global tensions

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Jade Gao/Pool Photo via AP) AFP

By The Associated Press

Posted November 24, 2023 2:53 am.

Last Updated November 24, 2023 2:56 am.

BEIJING (AP) — France and China should work together to reduce global tensions and address issues such as climate change and biodiversity, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said Friday.

Colonna was on an official trip to Beijing ahead of a major U.N. climate conference starting next week in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and an EU-China leaders meeting next month. Her visit coincided with the start of a four-day truce in the Israel-Hamas war.

“As big powers, we both share the responsibility to tackle global challenges …. and we can make concerted efforts in alleviating tensions around the world,” she said at a meeting with Premier Li Qiang, China’s No. 2 leader.

Today’s tensions range from the wars in Gaza and Ukraine to the competition between China and the U.S. over trade, technology and security.

A delegation of Arab foreign ministers held talks in China and France in recent days as part of a series of meetings with permanent members of the U.N. Security Council to push for a cease-fire in Gaza.

The European Union has been taking a tougher line on China, launching a trade investigation into subsidies given to Chinese electric vehicle makers. EU officials have called for steps to reduce the bloc’s huge trade deficit with China.

Despite their differences, China has been trying to repair its relations with major trading partners including Europe, the U.S. and Australia. The lifting of China’s pandemic restrictions last December has helped, making it much easier to hold in-person meetings.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited China in April followed by Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire in July.

“Relations between China and France are getting better and better in all aspects,” Li said. “In particular, our exchanges at all levels are now becoming more frequent because many of the mechanisms have been restored.”

___

Follow AP’s Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Rainbow Bridge reopens to traffic after fiery fatal car crash
Rainbow Bridge reopens to traffic after fiery fatal car crash

Traffic resumed Thursday night across the Rainbow Bridge between Canada and the United States following a fiery crash that claimed the lives of two people. The bridge, one of the busiest travel corridors...

5h ago

Survivor of Oct. 7 Hamas attack at music festival shares his story
Survivor of Oct. 7 Hamas attack at music festival shares his story

Photographer Shye Klein Weinstein recalls the early morning of Oct. 7 when Hamas launched an attack at an open-air music festival in southern Israel where thousands had gathered for what had been billed...

5h ago

ODSP advocates fear province might claw back payments with introduction of federal benefit
ODSP advocates fear province might claw back payments with introduction of federal benefit

Advocates for Ontario Disability Support Payments (ODSP) are speaking out over fears that a new federal benefit for those on disability will lead to a claw back of funds by the Ontario government. Prime...

9h ago

Federal COVID loan repayments could put St. Clair West store out of business: owner
Federal COVID loan repayments could put St. Clair West store out of business: owner

A small business owner says federal COVID-19 loan repayments could force her to shut down her business and the Canadian Federal of Independent Businesses (CFIB) says she is not alone. Kym Klopp opened...

12h ago

Top Stories

Rainbow Bridge reopens to traffic after fiery fatal car crash
Rainbow Bridge reopens to traffic after fiery fatal car crash

Traffic resumed Thursday night across the Rainbow Bridge between Canada and the United States following a fiery crash that claimed the lives of two people. The bridge, one of the busiest travel corridors...

5h ago

Survivor of Oct. 7 Hamas attack at music festival shares his story
Survivor of Oct. 7 Hamas attack at music festival shares his story

Photographer Shye Klein Weinstein recalls the early morning of Oct. 7 when Hamas launched an attack at an open-air music festival in southern Israel where thousands had gathered for what had been billed...

5h ago

ODSP advocates fear province might claw back payments with introduction of federal benefit
ODSP advocates fear province might claw back payments with introduction of federal benefit

Advocates for Ontario Disability Support Payments (ODSP) are speaking out over fears that a new federal benefit for those on disability will lead to a claw back of funds by the Ontario government. Prime...

9h ago

Federal COVID loan repayments could put St. Clair West store out of business: owner
Federal COVID loan repayments could put St. Clair West store out of business: owner

A small business owner says federal COVID-19 loan repayments could force her to shut down her business and the Canadian Federal of Independent Businesses (CFIB) says she is not alone. Kym Klopp opened...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?

Disability advocates in Ontario are concerned people receiving Ontario disability support payments could face provincial support clawbacks once a planned federal Canada Disability Benefit support program kicks in. Cynthia Mulligan investigates.

9h ago

2:41
Small businesses at risk as CEBA loan deadline approaches
Small businesses at risk as CEBA loan deadline approaches

Kym Klopp posted on social media that her small business may close because she needs to pay back the federal government's CEBA loan. There's no indication the January deadline will be extended. Mark McAllister reports.

10h ago

3:30
No terrorism suspected in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
No terrorism suspected in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion

Officials are ruling out terrorism in the fiery crash that lead to the death of two people at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara falls. Faiza Amin reports from the scene.

14h ago

3:07
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As officials report no immediate signs of terror activity following the fatal car explosion at a Niagara border crossing, witnesses describe a terrifying scene. Michelle Mackey has the very latest.
2:33
Snow potential on Sunday could affect travel
Snow potential on Sunday could affect travel

Toronto could see it's first snowfall over the weekend and it could cause some travel delays. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos