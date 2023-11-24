Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

Posted November 24, 2023 6:39 pm.

Last Updated November 24, 2023 6:42 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sullivan; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sullivan; Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo.; Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the U.N. Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees; Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Program.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Christie; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Michael Herzog, Israel’s ambassador to the United States.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.; Jared Bernstein, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

'We're moving forward': Ford insists 5-year-old promise to end Beer Store monopoly is coming
'We're moving forward': Ford insists 5-year-old promise to end Beer Store monopoly is coming

It's looking more and more likely it will be last call for The Beer Store in Ontario. Premier Doug Ford said Friday he plans to finally make good on a five-year-old promise to bring beer and wine sales...

1h ago

Soleiman Faqiri's death left family 'adrift,' coroner's inquest hears
Soleiman Faqiri's death left family 'adrift,' coroner's inquest hears

The family of a mentally ill man who died in his cell at an Ontario jail nearly seven years ago has told a coroner's inquest that his death has left a "deep, painful hole" in their lives. A statement...

1h ago

'Lowest of the low': Mysterious website under fire, accused of stealing content
'Lowest of the low': Mysterious website under fire, accused of stealing content

Journalists across Canada have been sounding the alarm bell about a website that’s accused of swiping content from legitimate outlets on a daily basis. “It’s just wholesale theft," said Ethan...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Malvern Family Resource Centre provides wide range of Scarborough community programming
Malvern Family Resource Centre provides wide range of Scarborough community programming

The Malvern Family Resource Centre is located on Littles Road in the middle of the Scarborough neighbourhood of Morningside Heights.

Your Community

1h ago

