Israel summons Spanish, Belgian ambassadors following criticism during visit to Rafah

Wounded Palestinians lie in Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, as the temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect. (AP Photo/Mohammed Hajjar)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 24, 2023 12:45 pm.

Last Updated November 24, 2023 12:56 pm.

RAFAH, Egypt (AP) — The Israeli government said Friday it would summon the Belgian and Spanish ambassadors following remarks by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and his Belgian counterpart Alexander de Croo on the war between Israel and Hamas.

The announcement came after the two leaders criticized Israel for the suffering of Palestinian civilians under Israeli military operations in Gaza. Sánchez also called for European Union recognition of a Palestinian state, saying Spain might do so on its own.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the Rafah border crossing in Gaza on Friday, Sánchez said the time had come for the international community and the European Union to once and for all recognize a Palestinian state. He said it would be better if the EU did it together, “but if this is not the case … Spain will take their own decisions.”

Sánchez was speaking at the end of a two-day visit to Israel, the Palestinian territories and Egypt with de Croo. Spain currently holds the EU’s rotational presidency and Belgium takes over in January.

Sánchez reiterated comments made Thursday to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the killing of civilians.

“I also reiterate Israel’s right to defend itself but it must do so within the parameters and limits imposed by international humanitarian law and this is not the case,” Sánchez said. “The indiscriminate killing of civilians, including thousands of boys and girls, are completely unacceptable.”

De Croo did not comment on recognition of a Palestinian state, but said, “first things first, let’s stop the violence. Let’s liberate the hostages. Let’s get the aid inside … the first priority is help people who are suffering.”

De Croo stressed the need and hope for a permanent cease-fire, adding that this “needs to be built together. And it can only be built together if both parties understand that the solution to this conflict is never going to be violence. A solution to this conflict is that people sit around the table.”

“A military operation needs to respect international humanitarian law. The killing of civilians needs to stop now. Way too many people have died. The destruction of Gaza is unacceptable,” he said.

“We cannot accept that a society is being destroyed the way it is being destroyed,” he added.

Israel later lashed out at the two prime ministers “for not placing full responsibility for the crimes against humanity committed by Hamas, who massacred our citizens and used the Palestinians as human shields.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen instructed the countries’ ambassadors to be summoned for a sharp reprimand. “We condemn the false claims of the prime ministers of Spain and Belgium who give support to terrorism,” Cohen said.

“Israel is acting according to international law and fighting a murderous terrorist organization worse than (the Islamic State group) that commits war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion
Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion

Police have identified the two people killed in a fiery crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls earlier this week. The Niagara Falls Police Department say the occupants of the speeding...

2h ago

City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market today
City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market today

Dozens of homeless advocates have gathered outside a church near Kensington Market in response to the City of Toronto's plans to clear out an encampment on Friday. In a statement, the city says the...

49m ago

Mastermind Toys obtains creditor protection; wants permission to close some Canadian stores
Mastermind Toys obtains creditor protection; wants permission to close some Canadian stores

Mastermind Toys, the largest independent specialty toy and children's book retailer in Canada, announced on Friday it obtained a creditor protection order, citing competition challenges and disruptions...

1h ago

Ontario giving police services $18M to fight auto theft
Ontario giving police services $18M to fight auto theft

Ontario is giving police services $18 million over three years to help them fight auto theft. Premier Doug Ford says auto theft is a growing problem and the funding will help dismantle organized crime...

18m ago

Top Stories

Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion
Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion

Police have identified the two people killed in a fiery crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls earlier this week. The Niagara Falls Police Department say the occupants of the speeding...

2h ago

City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market today
City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market today

Dozens of homeless advocates have gathered outside a church near Kensington Market in response to the City of Toronto's plans to clear out an encampment on Friday. In a statement, the city says the...

49m ago

Mastermind Toys obtains creditor protection; wants permission to close some Canadian stores
Mastermind Toys obtains creditor protection; wants permission to close some Canadian stores

Mastermind Toys, the largest independent specialty toy and children's book retailer in Canada, announced on Friday it obtained a creditor protection order, citing competition challenges and disruptions...

1h ago

Ontario giving police services $18M to fight auto theft
Ontario giving police services $18M to fight auto theft

Ontario is giving police services $18 million over three years to help them fight auto theft. Premier Doug Ford says auto theft is a growing problem and the funding will help dismantle organized crime...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?

Disability advocates in Ontario are concerned people receiving Ontario disability support payments could face provincial support clawbacks once a planned federal Canada Disability Benefit support program kicks in. Cynthia Mulligan investigates.

2h ago

2:41
Small businesses at risk as CEBA loan deadline approaches
Small businesses at risk as CEBA loan deadline approaches

Kym Klopp posted on social media that her small business may close because she needs to pay back the federal government's CEBA loan. There's no indication the January deadline will be extended. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

3:30
No terrorism suspected in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
No terrorism suspected in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion

Officials are ruling out terrorism in the fiery crash that lead to the death of two people at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara falls. Faiza Amin reports from the scene.

3:07
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As officials report no immediate signs of terror activity following the fatal car explosion at a Niagara border crossing, witnesses describe a terrifying scene. Michelle Mackey has the very latest.
2:33
Snow potential on Sunday could affect travel
Snow potential on Sunday could affect travel

Toronto could see it's first snowfall over the weekend and it could cause some travel delays. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos