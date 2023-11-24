City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market this morning

Dozens of homeless advocates have gathered outside a church near Kensington Market in response to the City of Toronto’s plans to clear out an encampment on Friday.

In a statement, the city says the encampment on Bellevue Avenue near College Street would be serviced in the morning due to what it calls an “immediate and continuing public safety risk.”

“While this is a tool of last resort, we must address the accumulation of combustible and hoarded materials on site, posing substantial risk to both those encamped there and those in the surrounding area, including the church located at this address,” reads a statement from City spokesperson Russell Baker.

The encampment is located right outside the St. Stephen-In-The-Fields Anglican Church, located on what the city calls a “city-owned right-of-way.”

Baker says there are around eight people currently living at the site full-time, and says they were given a notice of the planned clearance on November 21.

“(They) will receive information about next steps later today,” reads his statement. “Shelter spaces have been offered to all people encamped at this site.”

A number of homeless advocates have shown up at the site on Friday in an effort to prevent the clearing. They argue many of the people living at the location have been there for several months and rely on the services and support provided by the church next door.

Arturo says he’s been living at the location for nearly two years and prefers relying on the church for support than turning to a shelter.

“They’re putting people way out in Scarborough, further away where you don’t have the resources that you have downtown,” he says about the city’s shelter system.

“(The church) is letting people live here without being biased or critical,” he says.

Residents in the area have expressed concern due to the encampments proximity to two schools and a number of daycares. Some have complained of mounting garbage and needles around the site.

Toronto police say they are aware of the City’s plan and will send officers if requested.

This is a developing story. More to come.