City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market this morning

Bellevue Avenue encampment
The City of Toronto confirmed plans to clear a homeless encampment located outside St-Stephen-In-The-Fields Church on Bellevue Avenue on Nov. 24, 2023. CITYNEWS/Giancarlo DeSantis

By Michael Ranger

Posted November 24, 2023 7:33 am.

Last Updated November 24, 2023 8:42 am.

Dozens of homeless advocates have gathered outside a church near Kensington Market in response to the City of Toronto’s plans to clear out an encampment on Friday.

In a statement, the city says the encampment on Bellevue Avenue near College Street would be serviced in the morning due to what it calls an “immediate and continuing public safety risk.”

“While this is a tool of last resort, we must address the accumulation of combustible and hoarded materials on site, posing substantial risk to both those encamped there and those in the surrounding area, including the church located at this address,” reads a statement from City spokesperson Russell Baker.

The encampment is located right outside the St. Stephen-In-The-Fields Anglican Church, located on what the city calls a “city-owned right-of-way.”

Baker says there are around eight people currently living at the site full-time, and says they were given a notice of the planned clearance on November 21.

“(They) will receive information about next steps later today,” reads his statement. “Shelter spaces have been offered to all people encamped at this site.”

A number of homeless advocates have shown up at the site on Friday in an effort to prevent the clearing. They argue many of the people living at the location have been there for several months and rely on the services and support provided by the church next door.

Arturo says he’s been living at the location for nearly two years and prefers relying on the church for support than turning to a shelter.

“They’re putting people way out in Scarborough, further away where you don’t have the resources that you have downtown,” he says about the city’s shelter system.

“(The church) is letting people live here without being biased or critical,” he says.

Residents in the area have expressed concern due to the encampments proximity to two schools and a number of daycares. Some have complained of mounting garbage and needles around the site.

Toronto police say they are aware of the City’s plan and will send officers if requested.

This is a developing story. More to come.

Weekend need-to-know: Santa's coming to town and more holiday events
Weekend need-to-know: Santa's coming to town and more holiday events

Holiday festivities are in full swing this weekend in Toronto and the GTA as the first snowfall is expected to hit the area on Sunday. There are no major TTC or GO Transit closures to impede your holiday...

3h ago

South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole, will be released from prison on Jan. 5
South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole, will be released from prison on Jan. 5

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Double-amputee Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was granted parole Friday, 10 years after shooting his girlfriend through a toilet door at his home in South Africa in a killing...

36m ago

Toronto Public Library says some services won't be restored until January following cyberattack
Toronto Public Library says some services won't be restored until January following cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) says it is still dealing with some service issues following last month's cyber attack, and that its systems will remain offline until January 2024. "Given the complexity...

18m ago

Israel and Hamas begin cease-fire, setting stage for release of some hostages and more aid to Gaza
Israel and Hamas begin cease-fire, setting stage for release of some hostages and more aid to Gaza

A four-day cease-fire between Israel and Hamas began Friday, allowing sorely needed aid to start flowing into Gaza and setting the stage for the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians...

2h ago

