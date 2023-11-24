Mastermind Toys obtains creditor protection; wants permission to close some Canadian stores

Mastermind Toys, the largest independent specialty toy and children’s book retailer in Canada, announced on Friday it obtained a creditor protection order, citing competition challenges and disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mastermind LP said all 66 stores across Canada will remain open, and the current sales and holiday promotions will continue in stores and online.

A company spokesperson said the decision to seek and obtain creditor protection was made “following careful evaluation of available alternatives and in consultation with legal and financial advisors.”

“Over the past several years, Mastermind Toys has faced a range of challenges, including increasing competition, disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, and, more recently, a deteriorating macro-economic environment,” a Mastermind Toys spokesperson wrote in a news release.

“Despite implementing a series of operational improvements and cost reductions, and undertaking an extensive strategic review and conducting a robust sale process, the challenges facing the Company’s business have become too significant to overcome.”

Mastermind Toys will seek a court’s authorization to begin closing some stores. The retailer expects to seek additional relief from the court at a hearing on Nov. 30, 2023.

Alvarez & Marsal Canada Inc. has been appointed as the CCAA monitor.