Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 24, 2023 5:08 pm.

Last Updated November 24, 2023 5:12 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,103.11, down 13.55 points)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down five cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $44.65 on 16.4 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resouces Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down five cents, or 0.06 per cent, to $89.28 on 8.7 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 17 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $26.39 on 5.7 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 12 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $46.57 on 4.3 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down four cents, or 0.08 per cent, to $50.60 on 3.6 million shares. 

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Down 12 cents, or 7.6 per cent, to $1.46 on 3.3 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSX:RSI). Up 15 cents, or 2.8 per cent, to $5.52. The company says it has asked for mediation to help bring an end to an eight-week long strike at its Vancouver refinery. The company says it has applied to the British Columbia Labour Relations Board for mediation to help it reach a new collective agreement with the 138 workers who have been off the job since Sept. 28.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B) Down eight cents, or 0.2 per cent to $50.82. Canadian aerospace companies are pushing back against the idea that a Bombardier Inc.contract win to replace aging military patrol planes would be best for the sector, saying that a deal between Ottawa and front-runner Boeing Co. could be at least as lucrative. Bombardier has been demanding the federal government allow for open competition on the successor to the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 14 half-century-old CP-140 Aurora aircraft.

Toy store Mastermind GP Inc. says it has obtained an initial order for creditor protection from an Ontario court as it faces financial challenges and a slowing economy. The Toronto-based specialty toy and children’s book retailer owned by Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc. characterized the decision to file for the protection as “difficult but necessary.” It said the move was the product of increasing competition, disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, a deteriorating macroeconomic environment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.

The Canadian Press

