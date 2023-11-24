Nice soccer player Atal will face trial Dec. 18 after sharing an antisemitic message on social media

FILE - Nice's Youcef Atal looks across the field during the French League One soccer match between Nice and Marseille at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, southern France, on Aug. 28, 2019. French authorities detained Nice defender Youcef Atal and ordered him to stand trial next month on charges of inciting hatred after he shared an antisemitic message online, the regional prosecutor’s office said Friday Nov. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 24, 2023 12:57 pm.

Last Updated November 24, 2023 1:13 pm.

NICE, France (AP) — French authorities detained Nice defender Youcef Atal and ordered him to stand trial next month on charges of inciting hatred after he shared an antisemitic message online, the regional prosecutor’s office said Friday.

Atal was suspended by the French soccer league for seven matches over the post last month, which came amid global tensions over the Israel-Hamas war. Nice also suspended him.

Nice authorities opened an investigation after Atal posted the message and detained him for questioning on Thursday, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement. Prosecutors ordered him to stand trial Dec. 18 on a charge of incitement to hatred for religious reasons, it said.

He was released Friday on bail of 80,000 euros ($87,500) and placed under judicial supervision pending the trial. He is not allowed to leave France except for international soccer games.

The 27-year-old Atal, who also plays for Algeria’s national team, apologized after reportedly reposting and then deleting a video in which a Palestinian preacher made an antisemitic statement.

Writing on Instagram, Atal said he understood that his post was shocking to some people and said he condemns all forms of violence, “no matter where in the world.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion
Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion

Police have identified the two people killed in a fiery crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls earlier this week. The Niagara Falls Police Department say the occupants of the speeding...

3h ago

City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market today
City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market today

Dozens of homeless advocates have gathered outside a church near Kensington Market in response to the City of Toronto's plans to clear out an encampment on Friday. In a statement, the city says the...

51m ago

Mastermind Toys obtains creditor protection; wants permission to close some Canadian stores
Mastermind Toys obtains creditor protection; wants permission to close some Canadian stores

Mastermind Toys, the largest independent specialty toy and children's book retailer in Canada, announced on Friday it obtained a creditor protection order, citing competition challenges and disruptions...

1h ago

Ontario giving police services $18M to fight auto theft
Ontario giving police services $18M to fight auto theft

Ontario is giving police services $18 million over three years to help them fight auto theft. Premier Doug Ford says auto theft is a growing problem and the funding will help dismantle organized crime...

20m ago

Top Stories

Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion
Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion

Police have identified the two people killed in a fiery crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls earlier this week. The Niagara Falls Police Department say the occupants of the speeding...

3h ago

City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market today
City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market today

Dozens of homeless advocates have gathered outside a church near Kensington Market in response to the City of Toronto's plans to clear out an encampment on Friday. In a statement, the city says the...

51m ago

Mastermind Toys obtains creditor protection; wants permission to close some Canadian stores
Mastermind Toys obtains creditor protection; wants permission to close some Canadian stores

Mastermind Toys, the largest independent specialty toy and children's book retailer in Canada, announced on Friday it obtained a creditor protection order, citing competition challenges and disruptions...

1h ago

Ontario giving police services $18M to fight auto theft
Ontario giving police services $18M to fight auto theft

Ontario is giving police services $18 million over three years to help them fight auto theft. Premier Doug Ford says auto theft is a growing problem and the funding will help dismantle organized crime...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?

Disability advocates in Ontario are concerned people receiving Ontario disability support payments could face provincial support clawbacks once a planned federal Canada Disability Benefit support program kicks in. Cynthia Mulligan investigates.

2h ago

2:41
Small businesses at risk as CEBA loan deadline approaches
Small businesses at risk as CEBA loan deadline approaches

Kym Klopp posted on social media that her small business may close because she needs to pay back the federal government's CEBA loan. There's no indication the January deadline will be extended. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

3:30
No terrorism suspected in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
No terrorism suspected in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion

Officials are ruling out terrorism in the fiery crash that lead to the death of two people at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara falls. Faiza Amin reports from the scene.

3:07
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As officials report no immediate signs of terror activity following the fatal car explosion at a Niagara border crossing, witnesses describe a terrifying scene. Michelle Mackey has the very latest.
2:33
Snow potential on Sunday could affect travel
Snow potential on Sunday could affect travel

Toronto could see it's first snowfall over the weekend and it could cause some travel delays. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos