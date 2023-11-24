Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Oshawa arson investigation

One man is facing a second-degree murder charge in a homicide investigation after another man was found dead following a house fire in Oshawa.

Emergency crews responded to a fire at an address on Court Street, in the area of Olive Avenue and Simcoe Street, on the morning of March 6, 2023.

Oshawa Fire quickly responded to control the spread of the flames, and one person was located deceased inside the home.

The Ontario Fire Marshal deemed the fire suspicious. Police in Durham Region said that a post-mortem revealed the victim suffered trauma to the body, indicative of a homicide.

Investigators identified the victim as 22-year-old Oshawa resident Amaar Jawaid.

On Friday, authorities located 37-year-old Josh Bickle of Tweed in the area of Mary Street North and Adelaide Avenue East in Oshawa. He was taken into police custody.

Bickle has been charged with second-degree murder and has been held on bail.

In October, police said Bickle was facing charges in a violent sexual assault and was required to wear an ankle monitoring bracelet. Evidence suggested Bickle removed the bracelet, and investigators had been appealing to the public for assistance in locating him.