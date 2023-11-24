Ottawa and Quebec to create protected marine park near Anticosti Island

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.Ottawa and Quebec have announced their intention to protect the waters near a picturesque territory in the Gulf of St. Lawrence that was recently added to the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 24, 2023 12:42 pm.

Last Updated November 24, 2023 12:56 pm.

MONTREAL — Ottawa and Quebec have announced their intention to protect the waters near a picturesque territory in the Gulf of St. Lawrence that was recently named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and his provincial counterpart, Benoit Charette, said today they’re taking the first steps toward creating a protected marine park off Anticosti Island. 

They say the proposed site, stretching north from the island to the Mingan Archipelago National Park Reserve, is home to marine mammals — including the endangered North Atlantic right whale — as well as colonies of seabirds and important fish populations.

Anticosti Island was added in September to the United Nations’ list of places with outstanding universal value to humanity, and it is said to contain the best-preserved fossil record of marine life covering 10 million years of Earth history.

Charette says the process of creating the marine park could take several years and will include consultations with local and regional authorities, research groups and Indigenous communities.

Charette and Guilbeault say the park will help their governments meet the target set last year at a Montreal global biodiversity summit of protecting 30 per cent of land and water by 2030.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.

The Canadian Press

