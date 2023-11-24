Rogers Sugar asks for mediation to help bring end to refinery strike

VANCOUVER — Rogers Sugar Inc. says it has asked for mediation to help bring an end to an eight-week long strike at its Vancouver refinery.

The company says it has applied to the British Columbia Labour Relations Board for mediation to help it reach a new collective agreement with the 138 workers who have been off the job since Sept. 28.

The company says the union, the Public and Private Workers of Canada Local 8, has accepted mediation.

The Rogers Sugar refinery in Vancouver is one of only three large sugar refineries in the country that processes imported cane sugar.

The strike at the Vancouver facility has led to supply disruptions on grocery store shelves across Western Canada and caused difficulties for bakers and other small businesses that rely on sugar.

Rogers Sugar has apologized for the supply shortages and says it is using other facilities to help supply its Western Canadian customers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RSI)

