Rogers Sugar asks for mediation to help bring end to refinery strike

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 24, 2023 10:54 am.

Last Updated November 24, 2023 10:56 am.

VANCOUVER — Rogers Sugar Inc. says it has asked for mediation to help bring an end to an eight-week long strike at its Vancouver refinery.

The company says it has applied to the British Columbia Labour Relations Board for mediation to help it reach a new collective agreement with the 138 workers who have been off the job since Sept. 28.

The company says the union, the Public and Private Workers of Canada Local 8, has accepted mediation.

The Rogers Sugar refinery in Vancouver is one of only three large sugar refineries in the country that processes imported cane sugar.

The strike at the Vancouver facility has led to supply disruptions on grocery store shelves across Western Canada and caused difficulties for bakers and other small businesses that rely on sugar.

Rogers Sugar has apologized for the supply shortages and says it is using other facilities to help supply its Western Canadian customers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RSI)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion
Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion

Police have identified the two people killed in a fiery crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls earlier this week. The Niagara Falls Police Department say the occupants of the speeding...

1h ago

City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market this morning
City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market this morning

Dozens of homeless advocates have gathered outside a church near Kensington Market in response to the City of Toronto's plans to clear out an encampment on Friday. In a statement, the city says the...

32m ago

Mastermind Toys obtains creditor protection; wants permission to close some Canadian stores
Mastermind Toys obtains creditor protection; wants permission to close some Canadian stores

Mastermind Toys, the largest independent specialty toy and children's book retailer in Canada, announced on Friday it obtained a creditor protection order, citing competition challenges and disruptions...

23m ago

'Lowest of the low': Mysterious website under fire, accused of stealing content
'Lowest of the low': Mysterious website under fire, accused of stealing content

Journalists across Canada have been sounding the alarm bell about a website that’s accused of swiping content from legitimate outlets on a daily basis. “It’s just wholesale theft," said Ethan...

Speakers Corner

10m ago

Top Stories

Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion
Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion

Police have identified the two people killed in a fiery crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls earlier this week. The Niagara Falls Police Department say the occupants of the speeding...

1h ago

City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market this morning
City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market this morning

Dozens of homeless advocates have gathered outside a church near Kensington Market in response to the City of Toronto's plans to clear out an encampment on Friday. In a statement, the city says the...

32m ago

Mastermind Toys obtains creditor protection; wants permission to close some Canadian stores
Mastermind Toys obtains creditor protection; wants permission to close some Canadian stores

Mastermind Toys, the largest independent specialty toy and children's book retailer in Canada, announced on Friday it obtained a creditor protection order, citing competition challenges and disruptions...

23m ago

'Lowest of the low': Mysterious website under fire, accused of stealing content
'Lowest of the low': Mysterious website under fire, accused of stealing content

Journalists across Canada have been sounding the alarm bell about a website that’s accused of swiping content from legitimate outlets on a daily basis. “It’s just wholesale theft," said Ethan...

Speakers Corner

10m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?

Disability advocates in Ontario are concerned people receiving Ontario disability support payments could face provincial support clawbacks once a planned federal Canada Disability Benefit support program kicks in. Cynthia Mulligan investigates.

1h ago

2:41
Small businesses at risk as CEBA loan deadline approaches
Small businesses at risk as CEBA loan deadline approaches

Kym Klopp posted on social media that her small business may close because she needs to pay back the federal government's CEBA loan. There's no indication the January deadline will be extended. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

3:30
No terrorism suspected in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
No terrorism suspected in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion

Officials are ruling out terrorism in the fiery crash that lead to the death of two people at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara falls. Faiza Amin reports from the scene.

22h ago

3:07
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As officials report no immediate signs of terror activity following the fatal car explosion at a Niagara border crossing, witnesses describe a terrifying scene. Michelle Mackey has the very latest.
2:33
Snow potential on Sunday could affect travel
Snow potential on Sunday could affect travel

Toronto could see it's first snowfall over the weekend and it could cause some travel delays. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos