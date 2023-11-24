Slovak leader calls the war between Russia and Ukraine a frozen conflict

Czech Republic's Prime Minister Petr Fiala, right, welcomes his Slovakia's counterpart Robert Fico in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 24, 2023 9:56 am.

PRAGUE (AP) — Slovakia’s new prime minister, Robert Fico, said on Friday he considers the war between Ukraine and Russia a frozen conflict that cannot be solved by sending arms to the Ukrainian armed forces.

Fico ended his country’s military aid for Ukraine after his new government was sworn in on Oct. 25.

After meeting his Czech counterpart, Petr Fiala, in Prague on Friday, he said he would prefer the Russian and Ukrainian sides sit at a negotiation table. He didn’t say how to achieve that.

Fico traveled to Prague for his first bilateral foreign trip. The leaders of the two countries that once formed Czechoslovakia traditionally visit each other after they get elected before visiting any other heads of state. They have remained close to each since after Czechoslovakia split into the Czech Republic and Slovakia in 1993.

The Czech Republic, or Czechia, has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine and has been giving it heavy weapons and other arms.

“There’s no doubt we have different views of some issues,” Fiala said.

Fico said he respected the Czech position and repeated Slovakia was ready to provide humanitarian and other aid to Ukraine.

He said he could see no reason for him to travel to Kyiv but announced he would talk by phone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, about what the country needs ahead of the forthcoming winter.

Fico returned to power and took over as prime minister for the fourth time after his leftist Smer, or Direction, party won Slovakia’s Sept 30 parliamentary election on a pro-Russian and anti-American platform.

Fico formed a majority government with the leftist Hlas, or Voice, party and the ultranationalist Slovak National Party.

Fico’s victory marks a dramatic turnaround in the country’s foreign policy and could strain a fragile unity in the European Union and NATO.

Slovakia, a country of 5.5 million people that shares a border with Ukraine, had been a staunch supporter of Kyiv since Russia invaded in February last year, donating arms and opening its borders for refugees fleeing the war.

Beside stopping the arms donations, Fico also opposes EU sanctions on Russia and wants to block Ukraine from joining NATO.

The Associated Press

Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion
Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion

Police have identified the two victims killed in a fiery crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls earlier this week. The Niagara Falls Police Department say the occupants of the...

16m ago

City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market this morning
City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market this morning

Dozens of homeless advocates have gathered outside a church near Kensington Market in response to the City of Toronto's plans to clear out an encampment on Friday. In a statement, the city says the...

Happening Now

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Santa's coming to town and more holiday events
Weekend need-to-know: Santa's coming to town and more holiday events

Holiday festivities are in full swing this weekend in Toronto and the GTA as the first snowfall is expected to hit the area on Sunday. There are no major TTC or GO Transit closures to impede your holiday...

4h ago

1 dead, 3 injured in East Gwillimbury crash
1 dead, 3 injured in East Gwillimbury crash

A 65-year-old woman is dead and three other people are injured following a two-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury. York Regional Police officers were called to the intersection of Green Lane East and...

0m ago

3:01
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?

Disability advocates in Ontario are concerned people receiving Ontario disability support payments could face provincial support clawbacks once a planned federal Canada Disability Benefit support program kicks in. Cynthia Mulligan investigates.

15h ago

2:41
Small businesses at risk as CEBA loan deadline approaches
Small businesses at risk as CEBA loan deadline approaches

Kym Klopp posted on social media that her small business may close because she needs to pay back the federal government's CEBA loan. There's no indication the January deadline will be extended. Mark McAllister reports.

16h ago

3:30
No terrorism suspected in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
No terrorism suspected in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion

Officials are ruling out terrorism in the fiery crash that lead to the death of two people at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara falls. Faiza Amin reports from the scene.

21h ago

3:07
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As officials report no immediate signs of terror activity following the fatal car explosion at a Niagara border crossing, witnesses describe a terrifying scene. Michelle Mackey has the very latest.
2:33
Snow potential on Sunday could affect travel
Snow potential on Sunday could affect travel

Toronto could see it's first snowfall over the weekend and it could cause some travel delays. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
