S&P/TSX composite up slightly Friday morning; U.S. markets mixed

TORONTO — Gains in the financial and energy sectors helped lift Canada’s main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed after they had yesterday off for the thanksgiving holiday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up slightly by 9.52 points at 20,126.18.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 109.72 points at 35,382.75. The S&P 500 index was up 0.68 points at 4,557.30, while the Nasdaq composite was down 26.45 points at 14,239.41.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.49 cents US compared with 73 cents US on Thursday.

The January crude oil contract was down 34 cents from Wednesday’s close at US$76.76 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.97 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$6.30 at US$1,99.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was up a penny at US$3.78 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press