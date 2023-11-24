Tiffany Haddish charged with DUI after arrest in Beverly Hills

Stand-up comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish, left, entertains guests at Laugh Factory Hollywood, which provided free Thanksgiving meals Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 24, 2023 3:25 pm.

Last Updated November 24, 2023 3:26 pm.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Tiffany Haddish was arrested Friday and charged with driving under the influence, police said.

The actor and comedian was detained after Beverly Hills police received a call about 5:45 a.m. Police said she appeared to be found slumped over the wheel of the vehicle while the car engine was still running.

Haddish, an Emmy and Grammy winner, performed at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles on Thursday night. It was the comedy club’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community.

A representative for Haddish did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Last year, Haddish was arrested on suspicion of DUI in suburban Atlanta.

Haddish has starred in the films including the comedy “Girls Trip,” “Night School,” “Like a Boss” and “The Kitchen.” She wrote the New York Times best seller “The Last Black Unicorn,” which earned a Grammy nomination.

In 2018, Haddish won an Emmy for her appearance on “Saturday Night Live” and a Grammy in 2021 for her special “Black Mitzvah.”

The Associated Press

Top Stories

'He's blowing stop signs': Video shows police pursuing driver in armed Brampton carjacking
'He's blowing stop signs': Video shows police pursuing driver in armed Brampton carjacking

Peel Regional Police shared dramatic helicopter footage of officers in pursuit of a speeding driver allegedly involved in an armed carjacking in Brampton. Authorities said that on Thursday, Nov. 23,...

1h ago

Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion
Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion

Police have identified the two people killed in a fiery crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls earlier this week. The Niagara Falls Police Department say the occupants of the speeding...

6h ago

'Lowest of the low': Mysterious website under fire, accused of stealing content
'Lowest of the low': Mysterious website under fire, accused of stealing content

Journalists across Canada have been sounding the alarm bell about a website that’s accused of swiping content from legitimate outlets on a daily basis. “It’s just wholesale theft," said Ethan...

Speakers Corner

55m ago

Feds providing $7M to Peel Region for asylum seekers reception centre
Feds providing $7M to Peel Region for asylum seekers reception centre

The federal government has announced it will be providing $7 million to Peel Region to open a reception centre and shelter for asylum seekers. It comes after an asylum seeker was found dead in a tent...

2h ago

