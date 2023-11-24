Toronto man wanted for assaulting woman, vandalizing victim’s residence

Kenneth Kingston Toronto
Authorities said 33-year-old Kenneth Kingston of Toronto is wanted on multiple charges, including assault, threatening death, unlawfully in a dwelling, mischief and failing to comply with a release order. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 24, 2023 11:14 am.

Last Updated November 24, 2023 11:15 am.

Toronto police are searching for a man behind the alleged assault of a woman known to him and returning to her residence to vandalize it and threaten the victim.

Authorities were called to the Danforth Avenue and Pape Avenue area in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood on Tuesday for reports of an assault.

It’s alleged that on Nov. 18, a woman was assaulted by a man who is known to her. Days later, the suspect unlawfully entered the victim’s residence, vandalized the woman’s residence and threatened her.

He then fled the area.

Authorities said 33-year-old Kenneth Kingston of Toronto is wanted on multiple charges, including assault, threatening death, unlawfully in a dwelling, mischief and failing to comply with a release order.

Kenneth Kingston Toronto
Photo: Toronto police.

Kingston is described as five-foot-seven with a heavy build, long brown shoulder-length hair, brown eyes, a scruffy beard and a thick mustache.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured baseball cap with a square white logo on the front, a denim coat, a black shirt and dark sweatpants.

Police say not to approach Kingston if seen and to call 911.

