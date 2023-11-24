A deer made its way to Toronto’s Union Station

Oh, deer.

Some Toronto commuters were caught off guard on Thursday afternoon when a deer was caught in the headlights after making its way to Union Station.

Just before 5 p.m., a deer was found nestled underneath a Milton GO train as several transit riders looked on.

Metrolinx says employees attempted to get the deer out from underneath the train without luck.

It eventually left on its own accord and was not injured.

For real doe, train delays were minimal.