Union says deal with Vancouver police would make officers highest paid in Canada

The union representing Vancouver's police officers says it has reached a tentative labour agreement with the city that, if passed, will see members become Canada's highest-paid officers. Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 24, 2023 3:54 pm.

VANCOUVER — The union representing Vancouver’s police officers says it has reached a tentative labour agreement that, if passed, will see its members become Canada’s highest-paid officers.

Vancouver Police Union president Ralph Kaisers says negotiations with their employers began earlier this year, and the tentative collective agreement was reached on Oct. 31.

Kaisers says Vancouver city council and the police board have already ratified the deal, while union members will vote on the agreement between Nov. 26 and Dec. 7.

Under the new agreement, a first-class constable’s annual pay will rise from just short of $112,000 to roughly $122,000 starting in 2024. 

The new deal also offers improved maternity and parental leave, which Kaisers says is a major benefit for staff recruiting and retention after word that about 20 female officers were considering going elsewhere for better benefits. 

Vancouver’s unionized officers have been working without a collective agreement since the last deal expired on Dec. 31, 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.

The Canadian Press

