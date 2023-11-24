Woman believed to be girlfriend of suspect in Colorado property shooting is also arrested

First-responder vehicles remained Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at the site of a fatal shooting near Westcliffe, Colo. A man was on the run Tuesday after police say he fatally shot three people and critically wounded a fourth over a years-long property dispute over the use of an easement on the suspect's property in rural Colorado, authorities said. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette via AP) no sales mags out

By The Associated Press

Posted November 24, 2023 2:11 pm.

Last Updated November 24, 2023 2:12 pm.

DENVER (AP) — A woman believed to be the girlfriend of a man suspected of killing three people and wounding a fourth in a property dispute in rural Colorado is also being held in connection with the shooting.

The arrest of Nancy Rae Medina-Kochis, 50, in New Mexico was announced Thursday by the Custer County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado. It said she is suspected of being an accessory to a crime, pending the continued investigation into Monday’s shooting, which killed Robert Geers, 63, his wife Beth Wade Geers, 73, and James Daulton, 58, near Westcliffe, Colorado, about 77 miles (124 kilometers) southwest of Colorado Springs. Daulton’s wife, Patty Daulton, was also wounded.

According to court documents, their neighbor, Hanme Clark, yelled about trespassing and then started shooting while Robert Geers was talking to a surveyor.

Clark was arrested on Tuesday near Albuquerque, New Mexico, after about 25 hours on the run. Medina-Kochis was with him at the time and is believed to be his girlfriend, sheriff’s office spokesperson Reggie Foster said Friday.

A telephone message left for the 11th District Judicial District Attorney’s office on whether prosecutors have filed charges against Clark or Medina-Kochis was not immediately returned Friday.

It is not known if either Clark or Medina-Kochis have lawyers representing them.

Other neighbors not involved in the shooting have accused Clark of harassing them, denying them court-ordered use of part of his property to access their property, and posting signs saying he was armed, court records said.

The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'He's blowing stop signs': Video shows police pursuing driver in armed Brampton carjacking
'He's blowing stop signs': Video shows police pursuing driver in armed Brampton carjacking

Peel Regional Police shared dramatic helicopter footage of officers in pursuit of a speeding driver allegedly involved in an armed carjacking in Brampton. Authorities said that on Thursday, Nov. 23,...

1h ago

Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion
Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion

Police have identified the two people killed in a fiery crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls earlier this week. The Niagara Falls Police Department say the occupants of the speeding...

4h ago

City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market today
City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market today

Dozens of homeless advocates have gathered outside a church near Kensington Market in response to the City of Toronto's plans to clear out an encampment on Friday. In a statement, the city says the...

2h ago

Feds providing $7M to Peel Region for asylum seekers reception centre
Feds providing $7M to Peel Region for asylum seekers reception centre

The federal government has announced it will be providing $7 million to Peel Region to open a reception centre and shelter for asylum seekers. It comes after an asylum seeker was found dead in a tent...

36m ago

Top Stories

'He's blowing stop signs': Video shows police pursuing driver in armed Brampton carjacking
'He's blowing stop signs': Video shows police pursuing driver in armed Brampton carjacking

Peel Regional Police shared dramatic helicopter footage of officers in pursuit of a speeding driver allegedly involved in an armed carjacking in Brampton. Authorities said that on Thursday, Nov. 23,...

1h ago

Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion
Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion

Police have identified the two people killed in a fiery crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls earlier this week. The Niagara Falls Police Department say the occupants of the speeding...

4h ago

City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market today
City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market today

Dozens of homeless advocates have gathered outside a church near Kensington Market in response to the City of Toronto's plans to clear out an encampment on Friday. In a statement, the city says the...

2h ago

Feds providing $7M to Peel Region for asylum seekers reception centre
Feds providing $7M to Peel Region for asylum seekers reception centre

The federal government has announced it will be providing $7 million to Peel Region to open a reception centre and shelter for asylum seekers. It comes after an asylum seeker was found dead in a tent...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?

Disability advocates in Ontario are concerned people receiving Ontario disability support payments could face provincial support clawbacks once a planned federal Canada Disability Benefit support program kicks in. Cynthia Mulligan investigates.

4h ago

2:41
Small businesses at risk as CEBA loan deadline approaches
Small businesses at risk as CEBA loan deadline approaches

Kym Klopp posted on social media that her small business may close because she needs to pay back the federal government's CEBA loan. There's no indication the January deadline will be extended. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

3:30
No terrorism suspected in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
No terrorism suspected in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion

Officials are ruling out terrorism in the fiery crash that lead to the death of two people at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara falls. Faiza Amin reports from the scene.

3:07
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As officials report no immediate signs of terror activity following the fatal car explosion at a Niagara border crossing, witnesses describe a terrifying scene. Michelle Mackey has the very latest.
2:33
Snow potential on Sunday could affect travel
Snow potential on Sunday could affect travel

Toronto could see it's first snowfall over the weekend and it could cause some travel delays. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos