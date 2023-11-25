Flight data recorder recovered from US Navy plane that overshot the runway near Honolulu

This photo provided by U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy Sailors with Company 1-3, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, enter the water to retrieve the aircraft flight recorder from a downed U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. The flight data recorder has been recovered as the military continues to plan for the aircraft’s removal.(Lance Cpl. Hunter Jones/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 25, 2023 4:07 pm.

Last Updated November 25, 2023 4:12 pm.

KANEOHE, Hawaii (AP) — The flight data recorder of a large U.S. Navy plane that overshot a runway and ended up in the water near Honolulu this week has been recovered as the military continues to plan for the aircraft’s removal.

The Navy’s Aircraft Mishap Board is investigating on scene at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe Bay, trying to determine the cause of the accident and any contributing factors, the Navy said Friday in a statement.

Sailors from a mobile diving and salvage unit retrieved the data recorder Thursday and conducted a hydrographic survey to assess the P-8A plane’s structural integrity.

The survey also assessed the coral and marine environment around the plane, which will aid them in minimizing impact during its removal, the Navy said.

Kaneohe Bay residents have expressed concerns about possible coral reef damage and other potential harm from fuel or other chemicals in the area, which is about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) from an ancient fishing point.

The Navy said it has put primary and secondary containment booms around the airplane, along with other absorbent materials. Specially trained personnel are monitoring the area 24 hours a day.

There were no injuries to the nine people aboard the plane during Monday’s accident at the base, which is located about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Honolulu on Oahu.

The P-8A is often used to hunt for submarines and for reconnaissance and intelligence gathering. It is manufactured by Boeing and shares many parts with the 737 commercial jet.

The plane belongs to the Skinny Dragons of Patrol Squadron 4, stationed at Whidbey Island in Washington state. Patrol squadrons were once based at Kaneohe Bay but now deploy to Hawaii on a rotating basis.

Another crew from Washington state, the VP-40 Fighting Marlins, arrived Thursday to assume homeland defense coverage, the Navy said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

13 Israeli hostages, 4 foreigners released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military says
13 Israeli hostages, 4 foreigners released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military says

The Israeli military says Hamas has released 13 Israelis and four foreigners, in the second round of swaps under a cease-fire deal. The army said Red Cross representatives transferred the freed hostages...

updated

8m ago

Ontario Liberals voting this weekend to select new leader
Ontario Liberals voting this weekend to select new leader

Members of the Ontario Liberal Party are voting this weekend to select their new leader to go head-to-head with Premier Doug Ford in the 2026 election. The party has been without a permanent leader...

2h ago

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Caledon
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Caledon

A person has died after being struck by a vehicle in Caledon. Provincial police were called to Tim Manley Drive, just east of Chinguacousy Road just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a serious...

1h ago

Ukraine's military says Russia launched its largest drone attack since the start of the invasion
Ukraine's military says Russia launched its largest drone attack since the start of the invasion

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia on Saturday morning launched its most intense drone attack on Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in 2022, targeting the Ukrainian capital, military officials...

1h ago

Top Stories

13 Israeli hostages, 4 foreigners released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military says
13 Israeli hostages, 4 foreigners released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military says

The Israeli military says Hamas has released 13 Israelis and four foreigners, in the second round of swaps under a cease-fire deal. The army said Red Cross representatives transferred the freed hostages...

updated

8m ago

Ontario Liberals voting this weekend to select new leader
Ontario Liberals voting this weekend to select new leader

Members of the Ontario Liberal Party are voting this weekend to select their new leader to go head-to-head with Premier Doug Ford in the 2026 election. The party has been without a permanent leader...

2h ago

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Caledon
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Caledon

A person has died after being struck by a vehicle in Caledon. Provincial police were called to Tim Manley Drive, just east of Chinguacousy Road just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a serious...

1h ago

Ukraine's military says Russia launched its largest drone attack since the start of the invasion
Ukraine's military says Russia launched its largest drone attack since the start of the invasion

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia on Saturday morning launched its most intense drone attack on Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in 2022, targeting the Ukrainian capital, military officials...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
City partially clears homeless encampment in Kensington Market
City partially clears homeless encampment in Kensington Market

Some tense moments outside the homeless encampment in Kensington Market as the city moved in to clear the area on Friday night. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on concerns from advocates

17h ago

2:51
Province working to expand beer to corner stores
Province working to expand beer to corner stores

Beer and wine coming soon to your local convenience store and gas station, so says Premier Ford. It’s the latest sign that it could be last call for the Beer Store. Richard Southern looks at why not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.

23h ago

2:33
Small homeless encampment to be cleared by the city for safety reasons
Small homeless encampment to be cleared by the city for safety reasons

Three fires over the last 10 months have prompted the city to try and clear a small encampment near Kensington Market due to safety concerns. Those living in the space say not enough has been done to help. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

2:29
A.I. websites stealing news stories and possibly your personal information
A.I. websites stealing news stories and possibly your personal information

Journalists across Canada have been sounding the alarm over a mysterious website stealing content. Cyber experts say consumers could also be impacted. Pat Taney reports.

2:54
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?

Disability advocates in Ontario are concerned people receiving Ontario disability support payments could face provincial support clawbacks once a planned federal Canada Disability Benefit support program kicks in. Cynthia Mulligan investigates.
More Videos