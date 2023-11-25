Male soccer players in Italy put red marks on faces in campaign to eliminate violence against women

By The Associated Press

Posted November 25, 2023 4:15 pm.

Last Updated November 25, 2023 4:26 pm.

ROME (AP) — Players and coaches across the top men’s soccer league in Italy had red marks painted on their faces to promote a campaign for the elimination of violence against women on Saturday.

The initiative coincided with rallies across Italy to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, just as an Italian man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend was extradited from Germany.

The slaying of 22-year-old university student Giulia Cecchettin, allegedly at the hands of her former boyfriend, sparked outrage across Italy, where on average one woman is killed every three days.

Players and coaches in the Serie A league had the red marks on their cheeks and the initiative will continue for matches on Sunday and Monday.

The slogan for the initiative translated to “a red card against violence.”

The Associated Press

