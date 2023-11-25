Man seriously injured in North York stabbing

Police are searching for one suspect after a man was seriously injured in a North York stabbing.

Investigators were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West just before 6 p.m. for reports someone had been stabbed, possibly at nearby G. Ross Lord Park.

When they arrived they found a man in his 30s suffering from stab wounds. He was taken via emergency run to a nearby hospital.

Paramedics say the man is in serious but stable condition.

No suspect description has been released except for police are searching for a man with blonde hair in connection with this incident.