McDonald’s Canada founder George Cohon dies at 86

George Cohon receiving the the Companion of the Order of Canada
George Cohon is seen in this photo posted to X receiving the Companion of the Order of Canada on Aug. 25, 2023. X/Mark Cohon

By John Marchesan

Posted November 25, 2023 5:17 pm.

Last Updated November 25, 2023 5:28 pm.

George Cohon, the Chicago-born businessman responsible for expanding the McDonald’s empire in Canada, has died at the age of 86.

“Last night we said farewell to my Dad,” Mark Cohon said in a post on X. “Our family, Canada and the world lost a remarkable man.”

Cohon was a corporate lawyer in his father’s firm in Chicago when he decided to move to Toronto and open the first McDonald’s location in Eastern Canada in London, Ont., on Nov. 11, 1968 – one year after the first McDonald’s restaurant outside the United States opened in Richmond, B.C. Three years later he would go on to become the chairman, president and CEO of McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada, holding those titles until July 1992.

“We didn’t know a soul, we didn’t have much money and McDonald’s then was far from being the household word it is today,” he wrote in his best-selling autobiography ‘To Russia with Fries’ about the move to Canada.

In another first Cohon was also responsible for bringing the symbolic Golden Arches of the fast food hamburger chain to Russia, opening the first restaurant in January 1990.

Cohon was also responsible for opening the first Ronald McDonald House in Canada in 1981. There are now 16 Ronald McDonald Houses and 17 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms in hospitals across Canada helping more than 25,000 families whose children are receiving medical treatment.

In 1982, Cohon spearheaded the effort to save Toronto’s Santa Claus parade after Eaton’s said it would no longer be able to fund the annual parade.

“Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without the Santa Claus parade,” he later told the Toronto Star in a 2016 interview about his involvement

Cohon was made a member of the Order of Canada in 1987 and later elevated to Companion, the highest level of the order, in 2019 for his charitable work around the world.

Top Stories

13 Israeli hostages, 4 foreigners released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military says
13 Israeli hostages, 4 foreigners released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military says

Hamas released 13 Israelis and four foreigners late Saturday in the second round of swaps under a cease-fire deal, the Israeli military said, after the militant group initially delayed the exchange for...

updated

55m ago

Advocates call for more respite options after yet another encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after yet another encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the City to open more respite options for those experiencing homelessness after an encampment fire in Kensington Market early Saturday morning. Fire crews were called to Bellevue...

6m ago

Ontario Liberals voting this weekend to select new leader
Ontario Liberals voting this weekend to select new leader

Members of the Ontario Liberal Party are voting this weekend to select their new leader to go head-to-head with Premier Doug Ford in the 2026 election. The party has been without a permanent leader...

3h ago

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Caledon
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Caledon

A person has died after being struck by a vehicle in Caledon. Provincial police were called to Tim Manley Drive, just east of Chinguacousy Road just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a serious...

3h ago

