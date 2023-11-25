Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Caledon

The scene at Tim Manley Drive where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and later died on November 25, 2023.
The scene at Tim Manley Drive where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and later died on November 25, 2023. (Ontario Provincial Police/X)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted November 25, 2023 2:58 pm.

Last Updated November 25, 2023 3:14 pm.

Caledon OPP are currently on scene at Tim Manley Drive where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and later died.

Police said they responded to reports of a collision just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, and was located by police and transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was later pronounced dead.

The roadway remains closed as the investigation continues between Chinuacousy Road and Neil Promenade.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario Liberals voting this weekend to select new leader
Ontario Liberals voting this weekend to select new leader

Members of the Ontario Liberal Party are voting this weekend to select their new leader to go head-to-head with Premier Doug Ford in the 2026 election. The party has been without a permanent leader...

38m ago

City partially clears Kensington Market encampment; residents relocated to shelter spaces
City partially clears Kensington Market encampment; residents relocated to shelter spaces

The City of Toronto began the process of clearing an encampment outside a church near Kensington Market on Friday night. Heavy machinery was brought in around 6:30 p.m. to begin clearing debris from...

16h ago

Ukraine's military says Russia launched its largest drone attack since the start of the invasion
Ukraine's military says Russia launched its largest drone attack since the start of the invasion

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia on Saturday morning launched its most intense drone attack on Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in 2022, targeting the Ukrainian capital, military officials...

2h ago

'We're moving forward': Ford insists 5-year-old promise to end Beer Store monopoly is coming
'We're moving forward': Ford insists 5-year-old promise to end Beer Store monopoly is coming

It's looking more and more likely it will be last call for The Beer Store in Ontario. Premier Doug Ford said Friday he plans to finally make good on a five-year-old promise to bring beer and wine sales...

20h ago

Top Stories

Ontario Liberals voting this weekend to select new leader
Ontario Liberals voting this weekend to select new leader

Members of the Ontario Liberal Party are voting this weekend to select their new leader to go head-to-head with Premier Doug Ford in the 2026 election. The party has been without a permanent leader...

38m ago

City partially clears Kensington Market encampment; residents relocated to shelter spaces
City partially clears Kensington Market encampment; residents relocated to shelter spaces

The City of Toronto began the process of clearing an encampment outside a church near Kensington Market on Friday night. Heavy machinery was brought in around 6:30 p.m. to begin clearing debris from...

16h ago

Ukraine's military says Russia launched its largest drone attack since the start of the invasion
Ukraine's military says Russia launched its largest drone attack since the start of the invasion

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia on Saturday morning launched its most intense drone attack on Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in 2022, targeting the Ukrainian capital, military officials...

2h ago

'We're moving forward': Ford insists 5-year-old promise to end Beer Store monopoly is coming
'We're moving forward': Ford insists 5-year-old promise to end Beer Store monopoly is coming

It's looking more and more likely it will be last call for The Beer Store in Ontario. Premier Doug Ford said Friday he plans to finally make good on a five-year-old promise to bring beer and wine sales...

20h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
City partially clears homeless encampment in Kensington Market
City partially clears homeless encampment in Kensington Market

Some tense moments outside the homeless encampment in Kensington Market as the city moved in to clear the area on Friday night. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on concerns from advocates

16h ago

2:51
Province working to expand beer to corner stores
Province working to expand beer to corner stores

Beer and wine coming soon to your local convenience store and gas station, so says Premier Ford. It’s the latest sign that it could be last call for the Beer Store. Richard Southern looks at why not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.

21h ago

2:33
Small homeless encampment to be cleared by the city for safety reasons
Small homeless encampment to be cleared by the city for safety reasons

Three fires over the last 10 months have prompted the city to try and clear a small encampment near Kensington Market due to safety concerns. Those living in the space say not enough has been done to help. Mark McAllister reports.

21h ago

2:29
A.I. websites stealing news stories and possibly your personal information
A.I. websites stealing news stories and possibly your personal information

Journalists across Canada have been sounding the alarm over a mysterious website stealing content. Cyber experts say consumers could also be impacted. Pat Taney reports.

2:54
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?

Disability advocates in Ontario are concerned people receiving Ontario disability support payments could face provincial support clawbacks once a planned federal Canada Disability Benefit support program kicks in. Cynthia Mulligan investigates.
More Videos