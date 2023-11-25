Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Caledon

Caledon OPP are currently on scene at Tim Manley Drive where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and later died.

Police said they responded to reports of a collision just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, and was located by police and transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was later pronounced dead.

The roadway remains closed as the investigation continues between Chinuacousy Road and Neil Promenade.