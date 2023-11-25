Pope Francis cancels Saturday morning audiences due to mild flu, Vatican says

Pope Francis smiles as he waves faithful at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 25, 2023 4:18 am.

Last Updated November 25, 2023 4:26 am.

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has canceled his audiences scheduled for Saturday morning because he has a slight fever, the Vatican said.

“The Holy Father’s audiences scheduled for this morning are canceled due to a mild flu,” it said in a statement.

The pope is due to travel on Friday to Dubai for the COP28 conference on climate change, a global challenge that he has deeply cared about during his papacy.

Pope Francis will turn 87 next month. When asked about his health in a recent interview — after setbacks that included abdominal surgery just a few months ago to repair a hernia and remove intestinal scarring — Francis quipped in reply what has become his standard line — “Still alive, you know.”

