Russia launches largest drone attack on Ukraine since start of invasion, says Ukrainian military

By The Associated Press

Posted November 25, 2023 3:41 am.

Last Updated November 25, 2023 3:42 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched Saturday morning its most intense drone attack on Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in 2022, targeting the Ukrainian capital, military officials said.

“Kyiv was the main target,” wrote Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, on his Telegram channel.

In total, Russia launched around 75 Iranian-made Shahed drones against Ukraine, of which 71 were destroyed by air defense, Ukraine’s armed forces said.

The attack was “the most massive air attack by drones on Kyiv,” said Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv city administration, noting that air defense shot down more than 60 air targets over the capital throughout the morning.

The assault on Kyiv began at 4 a.m. local time, continuing in waves for over six hours, and caused power outages in 77 residential buildings and 120 institutions, according to Popko.

At least five civilians were wounded in the hours-long drone assault on Kyiv, which saw several buildings damaged, including a kindergarten. The wounded included an 11-year-old child, according to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko.

“Our soldiers shot down most of the drones. Unfortunately, not all,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. “But we continue to work to strengthen our air defense and shoot down more,” he said.

In addition to Kyiv, the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions were also targeted.

The attack was carried out on the morning of Holodomor Memorial Day which commemorates the man-made famine in Soviet Ukraine that killed millions of Ukrainians from 1932 to 1933, and is marked on the fourth Saturday in November.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City partially clears Kensington Market encampment; residents relocated to shelter spaces
City partially clears Kensington Market encampment; residents relocated to shelter spaces

The City of Toronto began the process of clearing an encampment outside a church near Kensington Market on Friday night. Heavy machinery was brought in around 6:30 p.m. to begin clearing debris from...

5h ago

'We're moving forward': Ford insists 5-year-old promise to end Beer Store monopoly is coming
'We're moving forward': Ford insists 5-year-old promise to end Beer Store monopoly is coming

It's looking more and more likely it will be last call for The Beer Store in Ontario. Premier Doug Ford said Friday he plans to finally make good on a five-year-old promise to bring beer and wine sales...

10h ago

Soleiman Faqiri's death left family 'adrift,' coroner's inquest hears
Soleiman Faqiri's death left family 'adrift,' coroner's inquest hears

The family of a mentally ill man who died in his cell at an Ontario jail nearly seven years ago has told a coroner's inquest that his death has left a "deep, painful hole" in their lives. A statement...

10h ago

Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd's killing, stabbed in prison: AP source
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd's killing, stabbed in prison: AP source

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed by another inmate and seriously injured Friday at a federal prison in Arizona, a person familiar with...

7h ago

Top Stories

City partially clears Kensington Market encampment; residents relocated to shelter spaces
City partially clears Kensington Market encampment; residents relocated to shelter spaces

The City of Toronto began the process of clearing an encampment outside a church near Kensington Market on Friday night. Heavy machinery was brought in around 6:30 p.m. to begin clearing debris from...

5h ago

'We're moving forward': Ford insists 5-year-old promise to end Beer Store monopoly is coming
'We're moving forward': Ford insists 5-year-old promise to end Beer Store monopoly is coming

It's looking more and more likely it will be last call for The Beer Store in Ontario. Premier Doug Ford said Friday he plans to finally make good on a five-year-old promise to bring beer and wine sales...

10h ago

Soleiman Faqiri's death left family 'adrift,' coroner's inquest hears
Soleiman Faqiri's death left family 'adrift,' coroner's inquest hears

The family of a mentally ill man who died in his cell at an Ontario jail nearly seven years ago has told a coroner's inquest that his death has left a "deep, painful hole" in their lives. A statement...

10h ago

Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd's killing, stabbed in prison: AP source
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd's killing, stabbed in prison: AP source

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed by another inmate and seriously injured Friday at a federal prison in Arizona, a person familiar with...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
Province working to expand beer to corner stores
Province working to expand beer to corner stores

Beer and wine coming soon to your local convenience store and gas station, so says Premier Ford. It’s the latest sign that it could be last call for the Beer Store. Richard Southern looks at why not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.

10h ago

2:29
A.I. websites stealing news stories and possibly your personal information
A.I. websites stealing news stories and possibly your personal information

Journalists across Canada have been sounding the alarm over a mysterious website stealing content. Cyber experts say consumers could also be impacted. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

2:16
Toronto photographer shares his story of Oct. 7th attack at the Nova music festival
Toronto photographer shares his story of Oct. 7th attack at the Nova music festival

A Toronto photographer documented the moments before and after Hamas’ attack on October 7th. Melissa Nakhavoly explains.

2:54
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?

Disability advocates in Ontario are concerned people receiving Ontario disability support payments could face provincial support clawbacks once a planned federal Canada Disability Benefit support program kicks in. Cynthia Mulligan investigates.

18h ago

1:50
New clues in Caledon shooting
New clues in Caledon shooting

OPP release images of truck believed to be involved in fatal Caledon shooting, Brandon Rowe speaks to the investigator and gets an update where the investigation stands.

More Videos