Star skipper Jimmy Spithill to start an Italian team following his departure from US SailGP Team

FILE - Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill is consoled by Larry Ellison, centre, following his teams loss to Emirates Team New Zealand in the America's Cup sailing competition Monday, June 26, 2017, in Hamilton, Bermuda. Star skipper Jimmy Spithill said he plans to start a new Italian team following his departure from the United States SailGP team. Spithill said he couldn't disclose any specifics about the USA team other than a new group is bringing in its own CEO and driver, the roles Spithill has held since taking over the U.S. team in the second season of tech tycoon Larry Ellison's global league. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

By Bernie Wilson, The Associated Press

Posted November 25, 2023 4:48 pm.

Last Updated November 25, 2023 5:12 pm.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Star skipper Jimmy Spithill said he plans to start a new Italian team following his departure from the United States SailGP team in tech titan Larry Ellison’s global league.

Spithill said he couldn’t disclose any specifics about the U.S. team other than a new group is bringing in its own CEO and driver, the roles Spithill held since taking over Team USA in SailGP’s second season.

It’s been known in sailing circles since late July that a private American group is looking to buy Team USA, which has been owned by the league. An announcement is expected within the next few days.

“I leave it in as good a shape as I could,” Spithill told The Associated Press from Sardinia, where he is preparing for his second straight America’s Cup as co-helmsman of Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team. “If I look at when I started it, what I built and how I’m leaving it, it’s basically qualified for the final right now, having just won the last event, giving them a team with a winning culture and that’s competitive and with some value. That’s important to me and now I get the option to build with Italy.”

The United States SailGP Team is third in the 10-team fleet after five of 13 regattas in Season 4. It won the most recent regatta, in Spain in mid-October, three weeks after crewman Hans Henken was seriously injured in a mishap in a regatta in Taranto, Italy. The next regatta is Dec. 9-10 in Dubai. United Arab Emirates.

Spithill’s Italian team would debut in Season 5, expected to begin shortly after the 37th America’s Cup concludes in mid-October in Barcelona.

Spithill, an Australian, is best known for twice winning the America’s Cup with Ellison’s Oracle Team USA, including leading an epic comeback in 2013 when the American-based crew was down 8-1 at match point before winning eight straight races against Emirates Team New Zealand.

Ellison and five-time America’s Cup winner Russell Coutts of New Zealand co-founded SailGP after Spithill and Oracle lost the America’s Cup in 2017 to Team New Zealand, which chose to switch from foiling catamarans to foiling monohulls. SailGP uses a souped-up version of the 50-foot, wing-sailed catamarans introduced in the 2017 America’s Cup.

Many sailors compete in both the America’s Cup and SailGP. Spithill helped lead Luna Rossa into the 2021 America’s Cup match, where it lost 7-3 to Team New Zealand.

When Spithill took over the United States SailGP Team for the pandemic-delayed second season, it was coming off a last-place finish and had no sponsors. He got the team into the $1 million, winner-take-all grand final, won by Australia’s Tom Slingsby, and signed multiple sponsors.

Spithill’s history with Italian sailing goes back to 2007, when he helmed Luna Rossa into the challenger finals before losing to New Zealand. Italian fans and broadcasters smitten with his aggressive tactics nicknamed him “Jesse James Spithill” — after the legendary American gunslinger — and “James Pitbull.” He’s also known for cutting one-liners aimed at his opponent’s psyche.

Spithill said Italian fans are passionate and that there’s plenty of emerging sailing talent.

“It’s an exciting opportunity. Looking at the talent that’s out there, I’ll be really fighting for a spot on the boat,” he said.

___

Follow Bernie Wilson on Twitter at http://twitter.com/berniewilson

Bernie Wilson, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

13 Israeli hostages, 4 foreigners released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military says
13 Israeli hostages, 4 foreigners released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military says

Hamas released 13 Israelis and four foreigners late Saturday in the second round of swaps under a cease-fire deal, the Israeli military said, after the militant group initially delayed the exchange for...

updated

53m ago

Advocates call for more respite options after yet another encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after yet another encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the City to open more respite options for those experiencing homelessness after an encampment fire in Kensington Market early Saturday morning. Fire crews were called to Bellevue...

5m ago

McDonald's Canada founder George Cohon dies at 86
McDonald's Canada founder George Cohon dies at 86

George Cohon, the Chicago-born businessman responsible for expanding the McDonald's empire in Canada, has died at the age of 86. "Last night we said farewell to my Dad," Mark Cohon said in a post on...

1h ago

Ontario Liberals voting this weekend to select new leader
Ontario Liberals voting this weekend to select new leader

Members of the Ontario Liberal Party are voting this weekend to select their new leader to go head-to-head with Premier Doug Ford in the 2026 election. The party has been without a permanent leader...

3h ago

Top Stories

13 Israeli hostages, 4 foreigners released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military says
13 Israeli hostages, 4 foreigners released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military says

Hamas released 13 Israelis and four foreigners late Saturday in the second round of swaps under a cease-fire deal, the Israeli military said, after the militant group initially delayed the exchange for...

updated

53m ago

Advocates call for more respite options after yet another encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after yet another encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the City to open more respite options for those experiencing homelessness after an encampment fire in Kensington Market early Saturday morning. Fire crews were called to Bellevue...

5m ago

McDonald's Canada founder George Cohon dies at 86
McDonald's Canada founder George Cohon dies at 86

George Cohon, the Chicago-born businessman responsible for expanding the McDonald's empire in Canada, has died at the age of 86. "Last night we said farewell to my Dad," Mark Cohon said in a post on...

1h ago

Ontario Liberals voting this weekend to select new leader
Ontario Liberals voting this weekend to select new leader

Members of the Ontario Liberal Party are voting this weekend to select their new leader to go head-to-head with Premier Doug Ford in the 2026 election. The party has been without a permanent leader...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
City partially clears homeless encampment in Kensington Market
City partially clears homeless encampment in Kensington Market

Some tense moments outside the homeless encampment in Kensington Market as the city moved in to clear the area on Friday night. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on concerns from advocates

19h ago

2:51
Province working to expand beer to corner stores
Province working to expand beer to corner stores

Beer and wine coming soon to your local convenience store and gas station, so says Premier Ford. It’s the latest sign that it could be last call for the Beer Store. Richard Southern looks at why not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.
2:33
Small homeless encampment to be cleared by the city for safety reasons
Small homeless encampment to be cleared by the city for safety reasons

Three fires over the last 10 months have prompted the city to try and clear a small encampment near Kensington Market due to safety concerns. Those living in the space say not enough has been done to help. Mark McAllister reports.
2:29
A.I. websites stealing news stories and possibly your personal information
A.I. websites stealing news stories and possibly your personal information

Journalists across Canada have been sounding the alarm over a mysterious website stealing content. Cyber experts say consumers could also be impacted. Pat Taney reports.

2:54
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?

Disability advocates in Ontario are concerned people receiving Ontario disability support payments could face provincial support clawbacks once a planned federal Canada Disability Benefit support program kicks in. Cynthia Mulligan investigates.
More Videos