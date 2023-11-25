Suspect in young woman’s killing is extradited as Italians plan to rally over violence against women

A woman shows a photo of Giulia Cecchettin, allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend, on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Nov.25, 2023. Thousands of people are expected to take the streets in Rome and other major Italian cities as part of what organizers call a "revolution" under way in Italians' approach to violence against women, a few days after the horrifying killing of Giulia, the college student allegedly by her resentful ex-boyfriend sparked an outcry over the country's "patriarchal" culture. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Giada Zampano, The Associated Press

Posted November 25, 2023 7:11 am.

Last Updated November 25, 2023 7:12 am.

ROME (AP) — An Italian man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend in a case that has shaken the country was extradited from Germany on Saturday, as thousands of people prepared to take to the streets to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Filippo Turetta, 21, landed at the Venice airport around mid-morning. He will be immediately transferred to a prison in the northern city of Verona to face questions in the investigation into the death of Giulia Cecchettin, Italian media reported.

Cecchettin, 22, disappeared after meeting Turetta for a burger at a shopping mall near Venice, just days before she was to receive her degree in biomedical engineering. The case gripped Italy.

Her body was found on Nov. 18 — covered by black plastic bags in a ditch near a lake in the foothills of the Alps. Turetta was arrested the following day in Germany.

Cecchettin’s killing has sparked an unprecedented outpouring of grief and anger in the country, where many women say patriarchal attitudes are still entrenched.

Data from the Italian Interior ministry show that 106 women have so far been killed in Italy this year, 55 of them allegedly by a partner or former partner.

Italy’s RAI state TV reported that in the days since Cecchettin’s body was found, calls to a national hotline for women fearing for their safety at the hands of men have jumped from some 200 to 400 a day— including from parents of young women.

Cecchettin will be remembered during two major rallies on Saturday, in Rome and Messina.

Earlier this week, the Italian parliament approved new measures to clamp down on violence against women, following unanimous support from the two chambers.

Among the measures being introduced is a campaign in schools to address sexism, machismo and psychological and physical violence against women.

Giada Zampano, The Associated Press

