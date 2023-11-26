Australia commits another $168 million to monitoring migrants freed from indefinite detention

Australian Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil, left, gestures to Australian Immigration Minister Andrew Giles, right, as Commissioner of the Australian Border Force Michael Outram watches during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. The Australian government on Monday committed an additional 255 million Australian dollars ($168 million) in funding for police and other law enforcement officials to monitor more than 140 unanted migrants who have been released since the High Court outlawed indefinite detention in prison-like migrant facilities. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP) AAP IMAGE

By Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

Posted November 26, 2023 11:32 pm.

Last Updated November 26, 2023 11:42 pm.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government on Monday committed an additional 255 million Australian dollars ($168 million) in funding for police and other law enforcement officials to monitor 141 migrants freed when a court ruled their indefinite detention was unconstitutional.

The new funding over two years reflects an increase in the workload of law enforcement officials due to government concerns of a heightened community risk posed by those released following a landmark High Court decision on Nov. 8. That ruling said the government could no longer detain indefinitely foreigners who had been refused Australian visas, but could not be deported to their homelands and no third country would accept them.

The migrants released due to the High Court ruling were mostly people with criminal records. The group also include people who failed visa character tests on other grounds and some who were challenging visas refusals through the courts. They include refugees and stateless people.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said the government’s priority was protecting the safety of the Australian community within the limits of the law.

“This funding will ensure that our agencies are able to dedicate the time and resources that will be required to manage this cohort into the future,” O’Neil said in a statement.

The Parliament passed a raft of emergency laws on Nov. 16 that imposed restrictions on the newly released migrants including curfews, police reporting conditions and a requirement to wear an electronic ankle bracelet to track their movements at all times.

Lawyers for a Chinese refugee last week lodged a High Court challenge to the new measures, arguing their client was being punished through his curfew and being forced to wear an electronic bracelet.

Hannah Dickinson, the principal lawyer at the Melbourne-based Asylum Seeker Resource Center, told Australian Broadcasting Corp. the additional spending on law enforcement would result in increased policing that was “entirely unnecessary, unjustified and … damaging to the community.”

O’Neil also announced she would soon introduce draft legislation in response to a recent High Court decision that found a government minister could not strip citizenship from a man convicted of terrorism.

Under the proposed new laws, a judge rather than a minister would decide whether the Australian citizenship of a dual national would be stripped during a sentencing hearing.

The crimes for which citizenship could be removed would be extended beyond terrorism to include espionage and covert foreign interference in Australian politics on behalf of a foreign government.

Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday
Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday

The replacement of a century-old water main will result in lane restrictions to a major downtown artery starting Monday. Southbound University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College...

24m ago

Man seriously injured in west end stabbing
Man seriously injured in west end stabbing

A man has suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the west end of the city. Police say they were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday night...

1h ago

Canadian Jewish, Muslim groups see different paths to peace amid ceasefire
Canadian Jewish, Muslim groups see different paths to peace amid ceasefire

Jewish and Muslim groups in Canada see different paths to peace amid the ongoing, temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. On the third day of the ceasefire Sunday, Hamas freed 17 more hostages...

4h ago

Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal
Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal

Hamas militants on Sunday freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis, in a third set of releases under a cease-fire deal.

5h ago

Top Stories

Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday
Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday

The replacement of a century-old water main will result in lane restrictions to a major downtown artery starting Monday. Southbound University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College...

24m ago

Man seriously injured in west end stabbing
Man seriously injured in west end stabbing

A man has suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the west end of the city. Police say they were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday night...

1h ago

Canadian Jewish, Muslim groups see different paths to peace amid ceasefire
Canadian Jewish, Muslim groups see different paths to peace amid ceasefire

Jewish and Muslim groups in Canada see different paths to peace amid the ongoing, temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. On the third day of the ceasefire Sunday, Hamas freed 17 more hostages...

4h ago

Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal
Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal

Hamas militants on Sunday freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis, in a third set of releases under a cease-fire deal.

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Commemorating 90th anniversary of mass genocide in Ukraine
Commemorating 90th anniversary of mass genocide in Ukraine

A Holodomor ceremony was held Saturday to remember the millions of Ukrainians who died during the mass genocide of 1932-33, while supporting those who continue to fight today for their freedom. Rob Leth reports.
2:26
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the city to do more after an encampment fire in Kensington Market. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen tells us this comes just hours after a nearby site was cleared by city officials over fire concerns.
2:28
City partially clears homeless encampment in Kensington Market
City partially clears homeless encampment in Kensington Market

Some tense moments outside the homeless encampment in Kensington Market as the city moved in to clear the area on Friday night. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on concerns from advocates

2:46
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record

A Hamilton photographer and his team have once again broken a world record for deepest photo shoot in water. David Zura finds out where and what makes shoots like this especially daunting. 
2:51
Province working to expand beer to corner stores
Province working to expand beer to corner stores

Beer and wine coming soon to your local convenience store and gas station, so says Premier Ford. It’s the latest sign that it could be last call for the Beer Store. Richard Southern looks at why not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.
More Videos