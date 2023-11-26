Police say three dead, two injured in shooting in downtown Winnipeg

Winnipeg police say three people are dead and two have critical injuries after a shooting this morning in the city’s downtown core.

Const. Jason Michalyshen told reporters outside police headquarters that officers were called to a residence shortly after 4 a.m. local time, where they located five people with injuries consistent with being shot.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, while the remaining three people were transported to hospital.

One of those, a man, has since died and police say a man and a woman remain in hospital in critical condition.

Michalyshen says there are no arrests in the case that he can acknowledge, and he did not know what, if any, relationship exists among the people involved.

He also wouldn’t say if there are one or multiple suspects, noting the investigation is in its early stages and is fluid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2023.

The Canadian Press