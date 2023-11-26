Four local employees of Germany’s main aid agency arrested in Afghanistan

By The Associated Press

Posted November 26, 2023 6:38 am.

Last Updated November 26, 2023 6:42 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Taliban authorities in Afghanistan arrested four local employees of Germany’s main government-owned aid agency, according to the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

“I can confirm that the local employees of GIZ are in custody although we have not received any official information on why they are detained,” a ministry spokeswoman told the Associated Press in a statement late Saturday.

“We are taking this situation very seriously and are working through all channels available to us to ensure that our colleagues are released,” she added.

The German Agency for International Cooperation, or GIZ, is owned by the German government. It operates in around 120 countries worldwide, offering projects and services in the areas of “economic development, employment promotion, energy and the environment, and peace and security,” according to the agency’s website.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, after the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces from the country. Many foreign missions, including the German embassy in Kabul, closed down their offices.

The Taliban initially promised a more moderate approach than during their previous rule from 1996 to 2001 but gradually reimposed their harsh interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.

Girls were banned from education beyond the sixth grade and women were barred from working, studying, traveling without a male companion, and even going to parks or bathhouses and forced to cover up from head to toe.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in September that human rights are in a state of collapse in Afghanistan more than two years following the Taliban’s return to power and stripped back institutional protections at all levels.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Thousands expected for Toronto Santa Claus Parade, road closures in effect
Thousands expected for Toronto Santa Claus Parade, road closures in effect

Hundreds of thousands of adults and children will descend upon the downtown core on Sunday for the 119th edition of the Original Santa Claus Parade. The first of 27 floats and almost 3,000 marchers...

7h ago

Youth under arrest; 6 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga
Youth under arrest; 6 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A young male is in custody following a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Saturday night. Peel police say between five to seven vehicles were involved in the crash on Eglinton Avenue between Intrepid...

7h ago

Man seriously injured in North York stabbing
Man seriously injured in North York stabbing

Police are searching for one suspect after a man was seriously injured in a North York stabbing. Investigators were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West just before 6 p.m. for...

12h ago

Advocates call for more respite options after yet another encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after yet another encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the City to open more respite options for those experiencing homelessness after an encampment fire in Kensington Market early Saturday morning. Fire crews were called to Bellevue...

10h ago

Top Stories

Thousands expected for Toronto Santa Claus Parade, road closures in effect
Thousands expected for Toronto Santa Claus Parade, road closures in effect

Hundreds of thousands of adults and children will descend upon the downtown core on Sunday for the 119th edition of the Original Santa Claus Parade. The first of 27 floats and almost 3,000 marchers...

7h ago

Youth under arrest; 6 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga
Youth under arrest; 6 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A young male is in custody following a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Saturday night. Peel police say between five to seven vehicles were involved in the crash on Eglinton Avenue between Intrepid...

7h ago

Man seriously injured in North York stabbing
Man seriously injured in North York stabbing

Police are searching for one suspect after a man was seriously injured in a North York stabbing. Investigators were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West just before 6 p.m. for...

12h ago

Advocates call for more respite options after yet another encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after yet another encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the City to open more respite options for those experiencing homelessness after an encampment fire in Kensington Market early Saturday morning. Fire crews were called to Bellevue...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the city to do more after an encampment fire in Kensington Market. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen tells us this comes just hours after a nearby site was cleared by city officials over fire concerns.

12h ago

2:28
City partially clears homeless encampment in Kensington Market
City partially clears homeless encampment in Kensington Market

Some tense moments outside the homeless encampment in Kensington Market as the city moved in to clear the area on Friday night. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on concerns from advocates

2:46
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record

A Hamilton photographer and his team have once again broken a world record for deepest photo shoot in water. David Zura finds out where and what makes shoots like this especially daunting. 
2:51
Province working to expand beer to corner stores
Province working to expand beer to corner stores

Beer and wine coming soon to your local convenience store and gas station, so says Premier Ford. It’s the latest sign that it could be last call for the Beer Store. Richard Southern looks at why not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.
2:33
Small homeless encampment to be cleared by the city for safety reasons
Small homeless encampment to be cleared by the city for safety reasons

Three fires over the last 10 months have prompted the city to try and clear a small encampment near Kensington Market due to safety concerns. Those living in the space say not enough has been done to help. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos