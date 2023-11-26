Girl, 11, confirmed as fourth victim of Alaska landslide, two people still missing

FILE - This photo provided by the Alaska Department of Public Safety shows the landslide that occurred the previous evening near Wrangell, Alaska, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

By The Associated Press

Posted November 26, 2023 5:30 pm.

Last Updated November 26, 2023 5:42 pm.

WRANGELL, Alaska (AP) — Authorities recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl Saturday evening from the debris of a landslide in southeast Alaska that tore down a wooded mountainside days earlier, smashing into homes in a remote fishing village.

The girl, Kara Heller, was the fourth person confirmed killed by last Monday night’s landslide.

The girl’s parents Timothy Heller, 44 and Beth Heller, 36, and her sister Mara Heller, 16, were discovered and confirmed dead in the initial days after the landslide. Search crews are looking for a third child still missing from the Heller family, Derek, 12, and neighbor Otto Florschutz, 65, according to Tim DeSpain, a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

Florschutz’s wife survived the disaster.

The landslide came down in the direct path of three homes near Wrangell, a fishing community of about 2,000 residents located on an island about 155 miles (250 kilometers) south of Juneau.

DeSpain said the latest victim was found under debris in the slide area. Authorities used trained dogs and an excavator to find and recover the remains.

Photos showed the aftermath of the slide, which occurred during significant rainfall and heavy winds: a stark dirt path estimated to be 450 feet (135 meters) wide running from the top of a nearby mountain down to the ocean in the middle of lush evergreen trees. The debris field covered the coastal highway before reaching the sea.

Troopers had initially said a large-scale search and rescue mission wasn’t possible because the site was unstable and hazardous. But a geologist from the state transportation department later cleared areas of the debris field for ground searches.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

Canadian Jewish, Muslim groups see different paths to peace amid ceasefire
Canadian Jewish, Muslim groups see different paths to peace amid ceasefire

Jewish and Muslim groups in Canada see different paths to peace amid the ongoing, temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. On the third day of the ceasefire Sunday, Hamas freed 17 more hostages...

19m ago

Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal
Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal

Hamas militants on Sunday freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis, in a third set of releases under a cease-fire deal.

43m ago

4 teens from North York and Richmond Hill dead after collision in Huntsville
4 teens from North York and Richmond Hill dead after collision in Huntsville

Five people, including four teens from North York and Richmond Hill, are dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 60 near Huntsville. Provincial police say a westbound Mercedes SUV and an eastbound...

3h ago

3 dead, 2 critically injured in downtown Winnipeg shooting
3 dead, 2 critically injured in downtown Winnipeg shooting

Three people are dead and two others were injured after what police believe was a shooting in Winnipeg’s West Broadway neighbourhood early Sunday morning. The Winnipeg Police Service says officers...

2h ago

