Israel summons Irish ambassador over tweet it alleges doesn’t adequately condemn Hamas

In this photo provided by Thailand's Foreign Ministry, Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, right, talks to one of the freed Thai hostages at the Shamir Medical Center in Israel Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Hamas freed 10 Thai nationals seized in the group's surprise attack on southern Israel last month, releasing them alongside Israeli hostages who were part of the first swap under a new cease-fire deal. (Thailand's Foreign Ministry via AP )

By Julia Frankel, The Associated Press

Posted November 26, 2023 10:54 am.

Last Updated November 26, 2023 10:56 am.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday that it would summon the Irish ambassador over a tweet celebrating the release of a 9-year-old girl from Hamas captivity, alleging the post didn’t adequately condemn the militant group.

Earlier Sunday, the Irish prime minister lauded the release of Emily Hand, an Israeli-Irish girl whose story has captivated both nations.

“An innocent child who was lost has now been found and returned, and we breathe a massive sigh of relief. Our prayers have been answered,” Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

The girl was initially believed to have been killed in the Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel by Hamas and other militants. A month ago, her father learned that she was actually alive and among about 240 people held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

The Hamas attack, which killed about 1,200 people in Israel, triggered a blistering Israeli air and ground assault on Gaza in which at least 13,300 Palestinians, about two thirds of them women and children, have died.

Emily was one of 17 hostages released by Hamas on Saturday, the second day of a four-day cease-fire that allowed critical humanitarian aid into Gaza and gave civilians their first respite after seven weeks of war.

Israeli government officials criticized Varadkar’s tweet, arguing that it cast what happened to Emily as a disappearance rather than a violent abduction by Hamas militants.

“Mr. Prime Minister, It seems you have lost your moral compass and need a reality check! Emily Hand was not ‘lost,’ she was kidnapped by a terror organization worse than ISIS,” Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen tweeted. He alleged that Varadkar was “trying to legitimize and normalize terror,” and summoned the Irish ambassador to Israel for a reprimand.

Irish government figures came quickly to the prime minister’s defense. The Irish minister for public expenditure, Paschal Donohoe, said Varadkar has been “unambiguous in condemning the violence of Hamas and also calling for restraint from Israeli military forces.”

Ireland’s foreign affairs department said that the “government has been clear at every stage that all hostages abducted by Hamas should be released immediately and unconditionally.” It said the Irish ambassador was to meet Israeli Foreign Ministry officials on Monday.

The summons is the third issued by Israel since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. Israel has also called in the ambassadors of Belgium and Spain after the countries’ leaders criticized Israel for the high civilian death toll in Gaza. The Spanish leader also called for European Union recognition of a Palestinian state.

___

Sylvia Hui contributed to this report from London.

Julia Frankel, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Thousands expected for Toronto Santa Claus Parade, road closures in effect
Thousands expected for Toronto Santa Claus Parade, road closures in effect

Hundreds of thousands of adults and children will descend upon the downtown core on Sunday for the 119th edition of the Original Santa Claus Parade. The first of 27 floats and almost 3,000 marchers...

12h ago

87-year-old man arrested in sexual assault investigation near Christie Pits area
87-year-old man arrested in sexual assault investigation near Christie Pits area

Toronto police have made an arrest made in a sexual assault investigation, charging an 87-year-old man with sexual interference. On Nov. 5, at approximately 4:46 p.m., police responded to a call for...

1h ago

No Frills workers at 17 Ontario stores ratify deal with wage gains, full-time jobs
No Frills workers at 17 Ontario stores ratify deal with wage gains, full-time jobs

TORONTO — Unifor says No Frills workers at 17 stores in Ontario have ratified their new collective agreement. The agreement, which covers almost 1,300 workers, will see wages rise between $3.20 and...

2h ago

Youth under arrest; 6 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga
Youth under arrest; 6 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A young male is in custody following a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Saturday night. Peel police say between five to seven vehicles were involved in the crash on Eglinton Avenue between Intrepid...

12h ago

Top Stories

Thousands expected for Toronto Santa Claus Parade, road closures in effect
Thousands expected for Toronto Santa Claus Parade, road closures in effect

Hundreds of thousands of adults and children will descend upon the downtown core on Sunday for the 119th edition of the Original Santa Claus Parade. The first of 27 floats and almost 3,000 marchers...

12h ago

87-year-old man arrested in sexual assault investigation near Christie Pits area
87-year-old man arrested in sexual assault investigation near Christie Pits area

Toronto police have made an arrest made in a sexual assault investigation, charging an 87-year-old man with sexual interference. On Nov. 5, at approximately 4:46 p.m., police responded to a call for...

1h ago

No Frills workers at 17 Ontario stores ratify deal with wage gains, full-time jobs
No Frills workers at 17 Ontario stores ratify deal with wage gains, full-time jobs

TORONTO — Unifor says No Frills workers at 17 stores in Ontario have ratified their new collective agreement. The agreement, which covers almost 1,300 workers, will see wages rise between $3.20 and...

2h ago

Youth under arrest; 6 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga
Youth under arrest; 6 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A young male is in custody following a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Saturday night. Peel police say between five to seven vehicles were involved in the crash on Eglinton Avenue between Intrepid...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the city to do more after an encampment fire in Kensington Market. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen tells us this comes just hours after a nearby site was cleared by city officials over fire concerns.

17h ago

2:28
City partially clears homeless encampment in Kensington Market
City partially clears homeless encampment in Kensington Market

Some tense moments outside the homeless encampment in Kensington Market as the city moved in to clear the area on Friday night. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on concerns from advocates

2:46
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record

A Hamilton photographer and his team have once again broken a world record for deepest photo shoot in water. David Zura finds out where and what makes shoots like this especially daunting. 
2:51
Province working to expand beer to corner stores
Province working to expand beer to corner stores

Beer and wine coming soon to your local convenience store and gas station, so says Premier Ford. It’s the latest sign that it could be last call for the Beer Store. Richard Southern looks at why not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.
2:33
Small homeless encampment to be cleared by the city for safety reasons
Small homeless encampment to be cleared by the city for safety reasons

Three fires over the last 10 months have prompted the city to try and clear a small encampment near Kensington Market due to safety concerns. Those living in the space say not enough has been done to help. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos