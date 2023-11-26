Jalen Hurts runs for winning TD in overtime, Eagles rally past Josh Allen, Bills 37-34

By Dan Gelston, The Associated Press

Posted November 26, 2023 8:35 pm.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts scored the winning touchdown on a quarterback draw with 2:37 left in overtime, and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Buffalo Bills 37-34 on a cold, rainy Sunday.

Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott tied the game with a 59-yard field goal with 20 seconds remaining. After the Bills went ahead with a field goal on the first possession of OT, Hurts ran virtually untouched for the 12-yard score that made the Eagles the only 10-1 team in the NFL.

Hurts threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, and he outdueled Buffalo’s Josh Allen while rallying the Eagles from a 17-7 halftime deficit for the second straight game.

Hurts walked off the field with his arms extended in celebration as fans roared. He hit DeVonta Smith for 17- and 11-yard receptions in OT, and D’Andre Swift had a 16-yard run to help set up Hurts’ walk-off TD.

Allen threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two scores for the Bills (6-5), who are in danger of missing the playoffs after winning the AFC East the past three years. But he was intercepted in the fourth quarter by James Bradbury, setting up Hurts’ 29-yard TD pass to Olamide Zaccheaus for a 28-24 Philly lead.

Allen used a 15-yard scramble and a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on the first drive of OT to put the Bills in position for the win. Tyler Bass — who had missed two field goals — nailed the go-ahead kick from 40 yards with 5:52 left in OT.

Hurts finished 18 of 31 for 200 yards with an interception in a matchup of two of the NFL’s most dynamic QBs.

Hurts played a miserable first half, throwing for 33 yards while the Eagles had 99 yards overall. But for the second straight game, the MVP candidate rallied the Eagles from a 10-point halftime deficit. He connected with A.J. Brown from 3 yards and Smith from 10 yards to get Philly back into the game.

Taking advantage of the short field after Allen’s pick, the Eagles faced third-and-15. Hurts rolled left and almost seemed out of options when he connected with Zacchaeus, who used two hands and hugged the ball against his chest as he fell toward the back of the end zone.

INJURIES

Eagles: RT Lane Johnson was inactive with a groin injury. … DE Fletcher Cox also suffered a groin injury.

KICKER’S BLUES

Bass had a field goal attempt blocked late in the first half and missed a 48-yarder early in the third.

RECORD SETTER

Eagles DE Brandon Graham set a team record by playing in his 189th career regular-season game. … Kicker David Akers held the mark at 188 games.

UP NEXT

The Bills have a bye before playing at Kansas City on Dec. 10.

The Eagles host San Francisco next Sunday in an NFC championship game rematch.

Dan Gelston, The Associated Press



