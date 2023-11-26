87-year-old man arrested in sexual assault investigation near Christie Pits area

Toronto police have made an arrest made in a sexual assault investigation, charging an 87-year-old man with sexual interference.

On Nov. 5, at approximately 4:46 p.m., police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Christie Street and Dupont Street area.

It is alleged that between the years 2003 and 2016, the accused sexually assaulted three different child victims.

Albert Devonish, 87, of Toronto, was arrested on Nov. 25 and charged with three counts of sexual interference.

He is scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Nov. 26.

Police believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.