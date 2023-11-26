Man seriously injured in west end stabbing

Toronto police service cruiser
Toronto police service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted November 26, 2023 8:07 pm.

A man has suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the west end of the city.

Police say they were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday night for reports someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from a stab wound. They were taken to a nearby trauma centre in serious condition.

There is no word on suspects at this time or what may have led up to the stabbing.

Top Stories

Canadian Jewish, Muslim groups see different paths to peace amid ceasefire
Canadian Jewish, Muslim groups see different paths to peace amid ceasefire

Jewish and Muslim groups in Canada see different paths to peace amid the ongoing, temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. On the third day of the ceasefire Sunday, Hamas freed 17 more hostages...

1h ago

Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal
Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal

Hamas militants on Sunday freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis, in a third set of releases under a cease-fire deal.

2h ago

4 teens from North York and Richmond Hill dead after collision in Huntsville
4 teens from North York and Richmond Hill dead after collision in Huntsville

Five people, including four teens from North York and Richmond Hill, are dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 60 near Huntsville. Provincial police say a westbound Mercedes SUV and an eastbound...

5h ago

3 dead, 2 critically injured in downtown Winnipeg shooting
3 dead, 2 critically injured in downtown Winnipeg shooting

Three people are dead and two others were injured after what police believe was a shooting in Winnipeg’s West Broadway neighbourhood early Sunday morning. The Winnipeg Police Service says officers...

3h ago

