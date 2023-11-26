Man seriously injured in west end stabbing

A man has suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the west end of the city.

Police say they were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday night for reports someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from a stab wound. They were taken to a nearby trauma centre in serious condition.

There is no word on suspects at this time or what may have led up to the stabbing.