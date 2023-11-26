Nebraska woman bags marriage proposal shortly after killing big buck on hunting trip

By The Associated Press

Posted November 26, 2023 1:45 pm.

Last Updated November 26, 2023 1:56 pm.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska woman bagged a marriage proposal earlier this month along with a big buck during a recent deer hunting trip.

Samantha Camenzind’s boyfriend not only gave her the first shot at the deer they had spotted on a trail camera south of Lincoln, but then surprised her by popping the question in the middle of a photo shoot with the prized trophy — a giant buck with 11 tines on one side of its antlers and nine on the other.

“Everybody has been saying they would marry him, too, if he let them shoot this big of a deer,” Camenzind, 28, who lives in Omaha, told the Omaha World-Herald.

In three years of dating one of the things the couple bonded over is their shared love of hunting. They process and eat the meat of what they kill.

Cole Bures said he didn’t have any problem letting Camenzind take the first shot at the buck

“I was just as excited as she was when she got it,” the 32-year-old from Filley, Nebraska said.

Then Bures told Camenzind that he wanted a professional photographer to take some pictures to commemorate the big moment. Partway through the pictures, he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him, allowing the photographer to capture exactly when she said yes.

Bures said he got the idea after a friend made a similar proposal during a hunting trip to Alaska.

Their friends were amazed when they saw the photos.

“I don’t know if they were more shocked we got engaged or the size of the deer,” Camenzind said.

The two are aiming at a possible wedding date next fall, but she said it definitely won’t be during hunting season.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Thousands expected for Toronto Santa Claus Parade, road closures in effect
Thousands expected for Toronto Santa Claus Parade, road closures in effect

Hundreds of thousands of adults and children will descend upon the downtown core on Sunday for the 119th edition of the Original Santa Claus Parade. The first of 27 floats and almost 3,000 marchers...

15h ago

4 teens from North York and Richmond Hill deceased after collision in Huntsville
4 teens from North York and Richmond Hill deceased after collision in Huntsville

Huntsville OPP responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 60 near Hidden Valley Road in Huntsville on Saturday night, resulting in the death of five people, including four teens from...

1h ago

Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal
Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal

Hamas militants on Sunday freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis, in a third set of releases under a cease-fire deal.

2h ago

One person taken to hospital due to multi-vehicle collision on Gardiner Expressway
One person taken to hospital due to multi-vehicle collision on Gardiner Expressway

One person has been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway East at Jameson Avenue. At approximately 10:59 a.m. police responded to reports of a multi-vehicle...

2h ago

Top Stories

Thousands expected for Toronto Santa Claus Parade, road closures in effect
Thousands expected for Toronto Santa Claus Parade, road closures in effect

Hundreds of thousands of adults and children will descend upon the downtown core on Sunday for the 119th edition of the Original Santa Claus Parade. The first of 27 floats and almost 3,000 marchers...

15h ago

4 teens from North York and Richmond Hill deceased after collision in Huntsville
4 teens from North York and Richmond Hill deceased after collision in Huntsville

Huntsville OPP responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 60 near Hidden Valley Road in Huntsville on Saturday night, resulting in the death of five people, including four teens from...

1h ago

Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal
Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal

Hamas militants on Sunday freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis, in a third set of releases under a cease-fire deal.

2h ago

One person taken to hospital due to multi-vehicle collision on Gardiner Expressway
One person taken to hospital due to multi-vehicle collision on Gardiner Expressway

One person has been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway East at Jameson Avenue. At approximately 10:59 a.m. police responded to reports of a multi-vehicle...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the city to do more after an encampment fire in Kensington Market. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen tells us this comes just hours after a nearby site was cleared by city officials over fire concerns.

20h ago

2:28
City partially clears homeless encampment in Kensington Market
City partially clears homeless encampment in Kensington Market

Some tense moments outside the homeless encampment in Kensington Market as the city moved in to clear the area on Friday night. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on concerns from advocates

2:46
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record

A Hamilton photographer and his team have once again broken a world record for deepest photo shoot in water. David Zura finds out where and what makes shoots like this especially daunting. 
2:51
Province working to expand beer to corner stores
Province working to expand beer to corner stores

Beer and wine coming soon to your local convenience store and gas station, so says Premier Ford. It’s the latest sign that it could be last call for the Beer Store. Richard Southern looks at why not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.
2:33
Small homeless encampment to be cleared by the city for safety reasons
Small homeless encampment to be cleared by the city for safety reasons

Three fires over the last 10 months have prompted the city to try and clear a small encampment near Kensington Market due to safety concerns. Those living in the space say not enough has been done to help. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos