Newfoundland Christmas parade cancelled over ‘firearms situation’ in St. John’s

A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary police car
A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary police car is shown in St. John's in a June, 2020 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie

By John Marchesan

Posted November 26, 2023 4:33 pm.

Last Updated November 26, 2023 4:34 pm.

A Christmas parade in St. John’s, N.L., was cancelled moments before getting underway on Sunday due to what police called a firearms situation in the city’s downtown.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary shared few details about the situation, saying officers responded to a weapons offence that is “believed to be firearms-related.”

Krystahh Lawlor, a mom from St. John’s, took her 7-year-old son Elias to the Christmas parade only to find a portion of the downtown area had been shut down by officers who were wearing what she described as “full battle gear.” 

“It’s kind of sad what’s going on,” she said of the reported weapons offence in an interview conducted over social media. 

The Downtown St. John’s Business Commission, who organized the parade, said in a social media post Sunday the event would be cancelled and postponed until next weekend.

The business commission said the postponement came at the request of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in order to reduce risk to the thousands of residents expected to take in the parade. 

Police first issued a statement about a potential weapons offence at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, and asked residents to avoid the area of Brazil Street. The constabulary provided its most recent update at 11:30 a.m., saying the situation is believed to be firearms-related and calling on residents to avoid the area to “prevent risk of escalating the ongoing response.”

The parade cancellation and postponement notice was issued by the business commission about thirty minutes before the parade was set to start.

Lawlor said she understands why the cancellation notice was made at the last minute. 

“I think they acted as fast as they possibly could given the situation that was unfolding,” she said of the parade organizer. 

“But I think all of the kids were upset, they are small and don’t really understand. My kid is 7-years-old, so we try to be open and honest with him about the dark things that happen in the world so he can be safe and we then always have a plan just in case,” she said. 

Lawlor said her son knows the parade was cancelled because there was a dangerous situation nearby and it’s safest for everyone to stay away for now. 

“But trying to explain that to a 3-year-old, or a 4-year-old who just wants to see Santa and give Santa their Christmas list, well they don’t really understand,” she said. 

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and the Downtown St. John’s Business Commission didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

“We are so sorry the parade had to be postponed,” the Commission wrote in a statement shared to social media before noting public safety is its first priority. 

“We hope the issue is resolved soon and peacefully. We look forward to seeing everyone next Sunday.”

Top Stories

4 teens from North York and Richmond Hill dead after collision in Huntsville
4 teens from North York and Richmond Hill dead after collision in Huntsville

Five people, including four teens from North York and Richmond Hill, are dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 60 near Huntsville. Provincial police say a westbound Mercedes SUV and an eastbound...

2h ago

3 dead, 2 critically injured in downtown Winnipeg shooting
3 dead, 2 critically injured in downtown Winnipeg shooting

Three people are dead and two others were injured after what police believe was a shooting in Winnipeg’s West Broadway neighbourhood early Sunday morning. The Winnipeg Police Service says officers...

1h ago

Canadian Jewish, Muslim groups see different paths to peace amid ceasefire
Canadian Jewish, Muslim groups see different paths to peace amid ceasefire

Jewish and Muslim groups in Canada see different paths to peace amid the ongoing, temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. On the third day of the ceasefire Sunday, Hamas freed 17 more hostages...

9m ago

Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal
Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal

Hamas militants on Sunday freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis, in a third set of releases under a cease-fire deal.

1h ago

