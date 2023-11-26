One person taken to hospital due to multi-vehicle collision on Gardiner Expressway

One person has been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway East at Jameson Avenue.

At approximately 10:59 a.m. police responded to reports of a multi-vehicle collision where all lanes were blocked with Gardiner eastbound closed at Lakeshore Boulevard and the southbound Kingsway ramp and eastbound The Queensway Ramp to Gardiner were closed.

Paramedics transported one patient with minor injuries to hospital. The remaining occupants of vehicles were assessed on scene, all had minor injuries but were not transported.

Roads in the area have now re-opened.