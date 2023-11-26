Syria says an Israeli airstrike hit the Damascus airport and put it out of service

This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 26, 2023 1:35 pm.

Last Updated November 26, 2023 1:42 pm.

BEIRUT (AP) — An Israeli airstrike Sunday hit the international airport in the Syrian capital of Damascus and put it out of commission, Syrian state media said.

Israel has struck Syria’s Damascus and Aleppo international airports several times since the onset of the Hamas-Israel war in Gaza on Oct. 7. Israel has also struck parts of western Syria after rocket fire landed on the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

SANA, citing an unnamed military official, said Israel fired missiles from the direction of the Golan Heights, striking Damascus International Airport and other areas in the Damascus countryside causing material damage. There was no mention of casualties.

Britain-based opposition war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the strikes came just hours after the airport resumed flights after a monthlong hiatus following a previous Israeli strike.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of war-torn Syria in recent years.

It does not usually acknowledge its airstrikes on Syria. However when it does, it says it is targeting Iranian-backed groups there that have backed President Bashar Assad’s government.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Thousands expected for Toronto Santa Claus Parade, road closures in effect
Thousands expected for Toronto Santa Claus Parade, road closures in effect

Hundreds of thousands of adults and children will descend upon the downtown core on Sunday for the 119th edition of the Original Santa Claus Parade. The first of 27 floats and almost 3,000 marchers...

15h ago

4 teens from North York and Richmond Hill deceased after collision in Huntsville
4 teens from North York and Richmond Hill deceased after collision in Huntsville

Huntsville OPP responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 60 near Hidden Valley Road in Huntsville on Saturday night, resulting in the death of five people, including four teens from...

1h ago

Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal
Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal

Hamas militants on Sunday freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis, in a third set of releases under a cease-fire deal.

2h ago

One person taken to hospital due to multi-vehicle collision on Gardiner Expressway
One person taken to hospital due to multi-vehicle collision on Gardiner Expressway

One person has been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway East at Jameson Avenue. At approximately 10:59 a.m. police responded to reports of a multi-vehicle...

2h ago

Top Stories

Thousands expected for Toronto Santa Claus Parade, road closures in effect
Thousands expected for Toronto Santa Claus Parade, road closures in effect

Hundreds of thousands of adults and children will descend upon the downtown core on Sunday for the 119th edition of the Original Santa Claus Parade. The first of 27 floats and almost 3,000 marchers...

15h ago

4 teens from North York and Richmond Hill deceased after collision in Huntsville
4 teens from North York and Richmond Hill deceased after collision in Huntsville

Huntsville OPP responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 60 near Hidden Valley Road in Huntsville on Saturday night, resulting in the death of five people, including four teens from...

1h ago

Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal
Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal

Hamas militants on Sunday freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis, in a third set of releases under a cease-fire deal.

2h ago

One person taken to hospital due to multi-vehicle collision on Gardiner Expressway
One person taken to hospital due to multi-vehicle collision on Gardiner Expressway

One person has been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway East at Jameson Avenue. At approximately 10:59 a.m. police responded to reports of a multi-vehicle...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the city to do more after an encampment fire in Kensington Market. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen tells us this comes just hours after a nearby site was cleared by city officials over fire concerns.

20h ago

2:28
City partially clears homeless encampment in Kensington Market
City partially clears homeless encampment in Kensington Market

Some tense moments outside the homeless encampment in Kensington Market as the city moved in to clear the area on Friday night. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on concerns from advocates

2:46
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record

A Hamilton photographer and his team have once again broken a world record for deepest photo shoot in water. David Zura finds out where and what makes shoots like this especially daunting. 
2:51
Province working to expand beer to corner stores
Province working to expand beer to corner stores

Beer and wine coming soon to your local convenience store and gas station, so says Premier Ford. It’s the latest sign that it could be last call for the Beer Store. Richard Southern looks at why not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.
2:33
Small homeless encampment to be cleared by the city for safety reasons
Small homeless encampment to be cleared by the city for safety reasons

Three fires over the last 10 months have prompted the city to try and clear a small encampment near Kensington Market due to safety concerns. Those living in the space say not enough has been done to help. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos